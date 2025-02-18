Cam Newton makes feelings extremely clear on Luke Kuechly's first-ballot Hall of Fame snub

Becoming a Pro Football Hall of Famer is difficult, but being selected a first ballot is more so. One player who was on the ballot for the first time was former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, but he wasn't selected this season after being named a finalist.

While answering a fan's question on 4th & 1 with Cam Newton, the former NFL MVP discussed how he believes his former teammate Luke Kuechly was snubbed of being a first-ball Hall of Famer.

"That one hit me. I do (think he was robbed). Because if we're talking about body of work, first ballot, I think Luke deserved that. He has everything that any defensive player would ever want, career wise. The respect he has that. The accolades he has that.

"A defensive player of the year, All-Pros, Pro Bowls, those type of things, and just leading the league in tackles and just his impact was definitely something that anybody would respect. That was one of those ones that I said, Yeah, he I think he got robbed."

Below is the full clip from the podcast where Newton discussed the aforementioned topic.

What did Luke Kuechly say about missing the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Luke Kuechly, on the Up & Adams Show, discussed his feelings towards not being selected this year for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"It's less about, oh, hey, you didn't get in. It's more about, like, look at those guys that did get in that deserve it.

"I think it's cool, especially guys like Eric Allen that had such a great career and had to wait so long to get in... Yeah, it would be awesome. Your time will come if its comes. Whatever is going to happen is going to happen." h/t CBS Sports

Luke Kuechly played eight seasons (all with the Carolina Panthers) and finished with seven Pro Bowls.

He was an All-Pro five times, won the 2012 Defensive Rookie of the Year and the 2013 Defensive Player of the Year and was named to the Hall of Fame's All-2010s Team. It will be interesting to see if he's named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the 2026 class.

