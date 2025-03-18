Cam Newton makes his opinion clear on Jaycee Horn's $100,000,000 contract extension with Panthers

Cam Newton offered his thoughts on the Carolina Panthers giving a four-year, $100 million contract extension to Jaycee Horn, one of the best cornerbacks in the league. The 25-year-old has been one of the few positive things from the Carolina Panthers and Newton is aware of that.

In an excerpt of his "4th and 1" show on Wednesday, Newton talked about Horn and what this contract means to Horn, the Panthers and the rest of the league.

"That type of money right there is a perennial all-pro. That's not to say that he cannot. I think what Jaycee Horn is, his upside is through the roof. He's not only tall, rangy, but he also can cover anybody on the field, wherever on the field.

"And that's rare. I will say this again, you got to spend the money. You got to take care of your premier players. Jaycee Horn is the best player in Carolina.," Newton said.

Jaycee Horn is coming off a solid season, in which he posted 49 tackles, one interception and 13 passes defended. Unfortunately, the Panthers could win only five games, finishing fourth in the NFC South division.

The Panthers need to improve their defensive unit and this was a great way to start. Horn is one of the most exciting players in his position and Newton knows his former team has a gem on the defensive end of the ball.

Cam Newton shares advice for Travis Hunter ahead of NFL Draft

Before showering Jaycee Horn with praise, Cam Newton also celebrated and advised Travis Hunter. During a Feb. episode of Hunters' show, Newton talked about a variety of topics, including what the two-way star should do to become a household in the NFL.

"Generational for you," Newton said (10:03) via 'The Cam Newton Show.' "It's like, it's a different monster now because you gotta sell tickets. How does he impact ticket sales? Do you give our fanbase the confidence that when they, 'With the first pick,' and when they hear your name called, it's like, 'What.'You have that kind of cachet. Not a lot of players have that kind of cachet. It's now gonna be up to you how you perform. So that's what it is."

The Panthers aren't the most competitive team by any means, but they can still make moves that can open the door to a potential Super Bowl.

