Cam Newton names the only NFL team he'd suit up for in 2024 and it's not the Panthers

Cam Newton is reaching another anniversary since losing Super Bowl 50 and if there's one thing that can put the chip back on the shoulder, it's that. However, since losing to Peyton Manning, Newton's NFL involvement has appeared to be declining. That said, the quarterback did reveal one scenario that would get him back on the gridiron.

Speaking on "Good Morning Football", Newton named the Atlanta Falcons as the only destination he would entertain. Here's how he put it on Tuesday's show:

“It’s not even three, it’s just really one. Me having a family now, it’s always been about family, I don’t see myself leaving Atlanta. If it’s not Atlanta I don’t wanna do it.”

The Falcons and Panthers share the same division and rivalries between Newton and Matt Ryan dotted Sundays, setting the stage now for what would be a noteworthy plot twist.

Cam Newton creates possible reunion scenario

As Newton declares his only option for a return to professional football, Bill Belichick has also been inching closer to landing with the Falcons.

Belichick has already completed two interviews with the Falcons, and with January rounding out the final lap, fans are bracing for the biggest dominoes to fall first.

Both Belichick and Jim Harbaugh remain available for teams to get. The Atlanta Falcons have an interest in both head coaches. However, according to NFL media, Belichick completed his second interview before Harbaugh.

It could have been just a scheduling result, but taking a second look at something before another is a big indicator as to who's in the lead with the franchise.

Recounting Cam Newton's previous work with Bill Belichick

Cam Newton spent an entire season with the Patriots as head coach in 2020. During the season, he threw for eight touchdowns, ten interceptions, and rushed for nearly 600 yards and 12 touchdowns.

If Belichick wants a veteran with previous New England Patriots experience in his clutches, he would have Newton as a perfect ace in the hole throughout the offseason, assuming Belichick decides to join the Falcons.

Many believe the Falcons are just a quarterback away from making noise in the NFC and adding Newton as a bridge quarterback to win now while drafting another to win later might be an outcome with more than a zero percent chance.

Would Bill Belichick entertain the notion of Newton for even a moment as one of the first big moves of his hypothetical tenure?

