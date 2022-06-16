"I hurt her and jeopardized our family" - Cam Newton opens up about fathering child outside of previous relationship

Long-time Carolina Panthers play-caller Cam Newton isn't claiming to be a perfect partner or anything close. In fact, in a candid interview with The Pivot podcast, Newton admitted that he jeopardized his family with Kia Proctor and their kids.

According to Newton, he made 'humanistic mistakes' that hurt everyone involved:

“Honestly, it was a situation, a personal situation for me... My longtime girlfriend at the time [Kia Proctor], you know, we had a family. And I made a mistake, I hurt her, and I jeopardized our family at that time and I had a child outside of our relationship. And, coming from where I come from, being the person who I am, nobody would ever speak on it because we got a lot of people who are in high powers still make humanistic mistakes, and I can honestly say I made a humanistic mistake.”

Newton made the admirable claim that if his kids don't think he is 'Superman' then no one else should:

“When Ceaser Lorenzo Newton was born, I then stopped caring because I can only be the best person that I can be. And painting this picture of a person that, ‘Aw man, I gotta act this type of way, aw man, I gotta be this type of person.’ I got so many kids now that, if I’m not Superman to them, I’ll be damned if I allow the world to call me Superman.”

Ultimately, the 2010 Heisman winner felt embarrassed, but not enough to confront those feelings eventually:

“It’s just really putting certain things into perspective and, you know, it was embarrassing for me. And honestly, it is embarrassing to talk about but everybody don’t really wanna talk about real situations in life, and that molded me.”

As the New York Post recalled, Newton confirmed he had a seventh child in July 2020, with a social media post celebrating his son Caesar's first birthday. He welcomed a son with model La Reina Shaw and later split with Proctor (the mother to four of his children).

Cam Newton plans on continuing his NFL career

While his last two seasons in Foxborough and Charlotte were far from his best years as a pro, Cam Newton still has plenty left to give NFL franchises before it's over. He shared as much with ESPN's Adam Schefter this past March:

"I have teams that are interested in signing me. I am waiting on the best fit as it pertains to winning a championship and getting a fair chance to play."

Whether or not he finds an NFL team this summer, it's clear that Cam Newton doesn't feel he is done just yet.

