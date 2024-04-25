Cam Newton predicts biggest steal of 2024 NFL Draft: "I look at him as Brock Purdy"

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton named the likely biggest steal of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday and will continue into Saturday in Detroit. It's expected that the first three picks will all be quarterbacks, but there is another quarterback who has impressed Newton.

According to Newton, he believes Bo Nix has the potential to be the biggest steal in the draft. Newton spoke about it on his 4th and 1 podcast.

"I look at Bo [Nix] as Brock Purdy. Brock is extremely skillful, get run when he wasn't expecting, you know, can make all the throws. And when I look at him, he's extremely talented. When things are good, things were good there was nobody better than Bo Nix," Newton said.

"When adversity came into play, there was nobody worser than Bo Nix, too. Has all the upside can make every single throw. And I know and I will say it again there is no better quarterback in a draft when in rhythm than Bo Nix."

Nix is projected to be a late first or early second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Nix is considered to be the sixth-best QB in the draft and is expected to be selected after Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr.

However, Newton believes Nix has all the upside to be a legit starting QB in the NFL. He also compared him to Brock Purdy, as Newton said Nix can make all the throws and be a very successful quarterback in the NFL.

Where is Bo Nix projected to be drafted?

Bo Nix is projected to be selected in the late first or early second round in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft, he had Nix being selected 33rd overall, which is the first pick of the second round. Kiper also ranked Nix as his 31st-ranked overall player and his sixth-ranked quarterback.

Last season at Oregon, Nix went 364-for-470 for 4,508 yards 45 touchdowns and three interceptions, as he led the Ducks to the Pac-12 championship game. Nix spent five years in college, with his first three at Auburn and his final two at Oregon.

Nix had more success at Oregon, which helped boost up his draft stock heading into the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.