Cam Newton raises questions on DK Metcalf-George Pickens fit with Steelers

Cam Newton weighed in on the Steelers' trade for DK Metcalf from the Seahawks to add another premier wide receiver to their roster besides George Pickens. Pittsburgh has been crying out for some depth in that position for some time now and this gives them that option.

Ad

However, the former NFL MVP added a bit of nuance to the whole situation by highlighting that they are both very similar players. He compared them to sleek Benz cars, but lacking in variety. He compared them to the Bears duo Alshon Jeffery and Brandon Marshall, who did very well but Chicago never went on a playoff run with them. He said on the 4th-and-1 show,

"You got two big body Benzs is in the damn garage. We need a sports car. You got a caravan, an excursion or a sports car. This is the modern-day version of Alshon Jeffery, Brandon Marshall, it worked for them. Both of them had a stack, but they didn't make the playoffs."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cam Newton then added that he hopes it works out for the Steelers with George Pickens and DK Metcalf. However, he said that he thinks a slot receiver or a tight end who could play underneath and attack the soft zone coverage would be ideal. He concluded,

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Do I think it's gonna work? I hope it works. I think they need another shifty guy, or even a tight end that can bear the load. If you do play cloud coverage, which is cover two, who can really attack the zone? It could be a tight end, or it could be a shifty guy, because if you cloud both of those guys, then what?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

DK Metcalf-George Pickens tandem chance for Steelers to escape Cam Newton's previous accusation

When the Steelers lost to the Ravens in the playoffs this year, it was another case of Mike Tomlin finishing with a winning season and getting to the postseason but failing to kick on from there. Cam Newton at that time said that Pittsburgh were mediocre and that their success in the regular season was holding them back in the draft and building a stronger roster for the future. The former NFL MVP had said,

Ad

"They (Steelers) weren’t bad, but they weren’t good enough."

Mike Tomlin has chosen to get out of that rut by adding DK Metcalf to his roster to pair with George Pickens and Pittsburgh fans will hope to prove their doubters wrong at the conclusion of the 2025 NFL season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.