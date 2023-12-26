Cam Newton reacts to Brock Purdy's 3-INT half vs Ravens on MNF

Remember when Brock Purdy was viewed as a potential MVP candidate? Unfortunately, Christmas might be remembered as the day his chances vanished.
The San Francisco 49ers, who had earlier clinched the NFC West, hosted the Baltimore Ravens on Monday with a chance to go further and clinch the first-round bye. But after a strong start that included forcing a safety on Lamar Jackson's first drive, they collapsed.
The last overall pick of 2022 proceeded to throw three interceptions in the first half. The Ravens would capitalize with mostly field goals by Justin Tucker, but Gus Edwards did have a touchdown in between.
Amidst the shocking stretch, Cam Newton posted this on his X/Twitter account:
Once the second half began, Purdy threw another interception. On the ensuing drive, Jackson found rookie Zay Flowers for another touchdown, putting the 49ers down 30-12.
Another Tucker field goal would increase the deficit to 33-12 heading into the final 15 minutes of the game.
What did Brock Purdy say when Cam Newton called him a “game manager”?
For context, Cam Newton has long believed that Brock Purdy should not be an MVP candidate. Two weeks ago, he had said on his podcast 4th & 1 that the former Mr. Irrelevant belonged in a certain category as a few other elite quarterbacks:
"They're not winning because of him. He's managing the game. And if we were to put that in its own right: Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa. Jared Goff. And really, Dak Prescott. These are game managers, not difference makers."
Three days later, Purdy was asked about the remarks during his pre-game presser against the Arizona Cardinals, whom the San Francisco 49ers eventually defeated 45-29 to clinch the NFC West. He declined to give a direct answer:
“I don’t know. I don’t want to comment on that. Like I said, I’m playing quarterback, trying to win games and we’ll see at the end of all of it.”
Against the Baltimore Ravens, he was eventually withdrawn ahead of the fourth quarter. Sam Darnold would eventually give the 49ers their second touchdown of the night - a twelve-yard pass to rookie Ronnie Bell: