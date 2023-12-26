Cam Newton reacts to Brock Purdy's 3-INT half vs Ravens on MNF

Remember when Brock Purdy was viewed as a potential MVP candidate? Unfortunately, Christmas might be remembered as the day his chances vanished.

The San Francisco 49ers, who had earlier clinched the NFC West, hosted the Baltimore Ravens on Monday with a chance to go further and clinch the first-round bye. But after a strong start that included forcing a safety on Lamar Jackson's first drive, they collapsed.

The last overall pick of 2022 proceeded to throw three interceptions in the first half. The Ravens would capitalize with mostly field goals by Justin Tucker, but Gus Edwards did have a touchdown in between.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Amidst the shocking stretch, Cam Newton posted this on his X/Twitter account:

Expand Tweet

Once the second half began, Purdy threw another interception. On the ensuing drive, Jackson found rookie Zay Flowers for another touchdown, putting the 49ers down 30-12.

Another Tucker field goal would increase the deficit to 33-12 heading into the final 15 minutes of the game.

What did Brock Purdy say when Cam Newton called him a “game manager”?

For context, Cam Newton has long believed that Brock Purdy should not be an MVP candidate. Two weeks ago, he had said on his podcast 4th & 1 that the former Mr. Irrelevant belonged in a certain category as a few other elite quarterbacks:

"They're not winning because of him. He's managing the game. And if we were to put that in its own right: Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa. Jared Goff. And really, Dak Prescott. These are game managers, not difference makers."

Three days later, Purdy was asked about the remarks during his pre-game presser against the Arizona Cardinals, whom the San Francisco 49ers eventually defeated 45-29 to clinch the NFC West. He declined to give a direct answer:

“I don’t know. I don’t want to comment on that. Like I said, I’m playing quarterback, trying to win games and we’ll see at the end of all of it.”

Against the Baltimore Ravens, he was eventually withdrawn ahead of the fourth quarter. Sam Darnold would eventually give the 49ers their second touchdown of the night - a twelve-yard pass to rookie Ronnie Bell:

Expand Tweet

Predict And Win × Game Rules Prizes How to Play Join our free-to-play NFL prediction game & stand a chance to win incredible prizes Login is mandatory to be eligible for prizes Terms & Conditions For more information, check out our For Top 10 on the Leaderboard How to claim prize + - Only Top 10 ranked winners in the Leaderboard are eligible for rewards 1. Winners will have to update their phone number and email ID on their profile page before 1st April 2024. Not doing so, will make them ineligible for prizes. 2. Sportskeeda's team will contact the winners (from email-id: [email protected] ) on their updated email ID after 1st April. Please note that next set of instructions will be sent to the updated Email IDs only. Steps to Update Profile Details 1. Click on your profile icon as shown in the screenshot. 2. Click "Manage Your Profile". 3. Go to Edit Profile and scroll down to update your Email ID & Phone Number.