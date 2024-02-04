Cam Newton reserves special shoutout to Pat Mahomes Sr. as Chiefs brace for Super Bowl challenge

Patrick Mahomes is about to enter his fourth Super Bowl in six seasons as a starter. He is arguably the best player on the planet and one of the best quarterbacks of all time even this early in his career. Former MVP Cam Newton believes there's an underrated aspect of what's gotten Mahomes here: his father.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. was a baseball player, but he wasn't as famous as his son is, but he's done a terrific job parenting him and being supportive from the sidelines in Newton's estimation. It's something he wished he'd had during his NFL career.

He opened up on his own upbringing and what he sees in Mahomes' father:

“I like good parents or engaging parents. My dad was not any different than anybody else’s dad."

The former Carolina Panthers QB wished his father had been a little more like Mahomes' dad:

“Seeing your child’s success male or female, and then they’re at the top of the game and the world has acknowledged that? Man, I can only imagine that."

He finished by giving a special shoutout to the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback's dad, indicating that perhaps this wouldn't have been possible without his impact:

“Pop kinda remind me of the OGs or the Uncs around. He really put you on game with a lot of stunt. But yeah, shoutout to him, Mahomes Sr.”

Cam Newton's father allegedly played a role in his career, but largely only through his reported taking of money while Newton was a star at Auburn.

Cam Newton loves seeing Patrick Mahomes' dad proud

Fathers are an underrated part of the success of NFL players. Coaching, talent, work ethic, surrounding cast, and so much more go into the success of an individual, but Cam Newton believes there's something else off the field.

He sees how Patrick Mahomes' father reacts to the feats of the Kansas City Chiefs QB and is thrilled to see a father so hyped for his son's success, which isn't always a given even when the player is on top of the sports world like Newton once was.