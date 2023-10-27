Cam Newton had big shoes to fill when he signed with the New England Patriots in 2020. He was the first quarterback not named Tom Brady to start for the team in two decades. His tenure with the Patriots lasted just one season after quarterback Mac Jones was drafted in 2021.

On the latest episode of his YouTube series, 4th and 1, Newton spoke about his time in New England. He told his former Patriots teammate Jakobi Meyers about his one biggest regret during his tenure with the team.

"My biggest regret from New England is the fact that I didn't play in front of the fans, 'cause me being me, I feed off of the energy of people, whether it's a 'boo', whether it's a 'ooh', whether it's a 'ahh!' or a 'nahh!' I feed off of that and I use that. And when we were in them doggone stadiums and it was empty, they was pumping crowd noise. I'm like, 'Man, this is weak.'"

Newton's sole season in New England was in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. He feels the lack of fans at Gillette Stadium played a part in his performance in the season. Cam Newton feeds off the energy of the fans and in an empty stadium with fake crowd noise, he didn't get much energy.

How many years did QB Cam Newton play in the NFL?

Quarterback Cam Newton was a standout during his time at Auburn. He led the Tigers to a National Championship in 2010 and won the coveted Heisman Trophy. The Carolina Panthers then went on to draft him with the first overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft.

During his nine seasons with the Panthers, Newton led them to the playoffs four times. During his NFL MVP run in 2015, he led the Panthers to Super Bowl 50 against the Denver Broncos. However, Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos were too much to handle and defeated the Panthers.

After nine seasons with the Panthers, he was given permission by the team to seek a trade. When that failed to come to fruition, he was released and signed with the New England Patriots.

After his tenure with the Patriots, the Panthers re-signed Newton to finish the 2021 NFL season. He hasn't played in the NFL since, despite his desire to do so. His regular season record as a starter is 75-68-1 in 11 seasons. He also threw for 32,382 yards, 194 touchdowns, 5.628 rushing yards, and 75 rushing touchdowns.