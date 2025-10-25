Cam Newton reveals he "despised" Deion Sanders, Shannon Sharpe, Stephen A. Smith for "hating" on ex-Panthers QB during NFL career

Cam Newton had his ups and downs during his 11 years in the NFL. However, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback recently recalled how he detested some of the analysts who criticized him during his playing days.

Ad

On his 4th&1 show on Friday, Newton name-dropped analyst Stephen A. Smith, along with former NFL stars Deion Sanders and Shannon Sharpe, as some of those who were "hating" on him.

"When I was playing, there are people who I despised," Newton said (9:44). "Real talk, man, Stephen A. never played, man, what the hell, Skip Bayless, man, (what) they on. Shannon Sharpe always hating on me, why Deion (Sanders) always hating on me? But being a member of the media, now you understand and you can appreciate what a Stephen A. Smith does, what a Skip Bayless is, what Shannon Sharpe been doing for a long time, as well as when Deion Sanders was doing it.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So, they're doing a job at a high level, and it is their job to give their critique on football or sports. And if they're able to evoke emotions, checkmate, they got you. They're good at it."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Newton spent the initial nine years with the Panthers. He won the MVP award for the 2015 season, in which he led the team to the Super Bowl, but lost to the Denver Broncos.

Newton had a one-year sojourn with the New England Patriots in 2020. He returned to Carolina for one more season in 2021, which was his final year in the league.

Cam Newton backs Giants QB Russell Wilson amid beef with Broncos HC Sean Payton

Former NFL QB Cam Newton - Source: Getty

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton appeared to take a dig at New York Giants QB2 Russell Wilson after the Broncos beat the Giants in Week 7, while praise Giants QB1 rookie Jaxson Dart. Wilson then responded to Payton via a tweet, calling the Broncos coach "shameless."

Ad

Amid the beef between Payton and Wilson, Cam Newton offered his take on the situation.

“Russell Luther Wilson, my boy, they can’t keep playing with your name though,” Newton said on his 4th&1 podcast on Thursday. “Don’t keep playing with me. Hey, don’t play with me … sometimes, dawg, I’m telling you, man, you got to remind folks you ain’t to be played with.”

Payton later said that his post-game comments were not aimed at Wilson, but that he wanted to praise Dart instead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.