Cam Newton's bizarre, nicotine-laced morning ritual rivals Will Levis' mayo coffee shots

Cam Newton and Will Levis' paths may not have crossed. The first is a former NFL MVP who has fallen out of favor in the league due to his declining form. The other is a fresh draftee who is yet to start his NFL career.

But both quarterbacks seem to share a penchant for weird coffee habits. The Kentucky quarterback nearly broke the internet when he posted a shot of himself drinking coffee with mayonnaise. Along with that, apparently he also eats a banana with the peel on.

Cam Newton has now joined the club for absurd coffee routines among quarterbacks. He posted a video of his regular coffee order, which includes six espresso shots, which he sips throughout the day. He also gets an additional nicotine rush with a cigar, preferably a Nicaraguan.

Does Cam Newton outdo Will Levis on his coffee habits?

While six concentrated esspresso shots are a lot, never mind with an additional nicotine hit, one could argue that putting mayonnaise in coffee is possibly an extreme sport in diet. Cam Newton might be able to handle the rush that comes with his routine, but mayonnaise in coffee will most possibly disgust more people.

However, the newly minted Tennessee Titans quarterback later confirmed that it was not something he did out of habit. He recounted the story that one day there was nothing to put in his coffee and a bottle of mayonnaise was lying on the side. His girlfriend, Gia Duddy, wondered what maybe it was meant to be used as the creamer, so he put it in as a joke.

Will Levis confirmed that his choice of additions to a coffee mug is rather more staid. He prefers almond milk and stevia in his daily dose of caffeine. Almond milk is potentially more health-conscious than regular milk and stevia works as an artificial sweetener that is lower in calorie and sugar levels.

So, it could be argued that in real life, Will Levis is more health conscious than Cam Newton. The former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback presumably takes more caffeine, and certainly more nicotine with his morning brew.

However, it is unknown if that was his regimen while he was in the NFL as well. Because if it was, it certainly did not work out half badly for him during the first half of his career as he won the league MVP award and went to a Super Bowl. Will Levis would dearly love to match those career highs.

