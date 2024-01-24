Cam Newton and Jasmin Brown will welcome their first baby soon. The comedienne announced her pregnancy while promoting her comedy tour, “Baby Momma 3: Third Times a Charm.” The title refers to being the former NFL Most Valuable Player’s third baby momma.

While Newton has had children from previous relationships, Brown is ecstatic to become a first-time mother. That’s why she posted on her Instagram story:

“I am SO EXCITED to be a mom and learn so much about myself along the way. I been that girl for a long time… now I get to be somebody’s cool a** hustling a** getting money having a**, loving supportive, bomb a** mom???? What an honor. I take this role EXTREMELY serious. It’s Family over everything.”

Comedienne Jasmin Brown is excited to be a mom to her child with former NFL quarterback Cam Newton

As Brown will have her first child, it will be Newton’s eighth from three partners. Before Cam Newton and Jasmin Brown entered a relationship, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback had a son with La Reina Shaw named Caesar. Newton also calls Jaden, Shaw’s child from a previous relationship, his own.

The news that Newton had a child with Shaw led to a split between the three-time Pro Bowler and his ex-fiancée, Kia Proctor. By then, they’d had four children: Chosen Sebastian, Sovereign-Dior, Camidas, and Cashmere. Proctor has a daughter from a previous relationship whom Newton treats as his child.

Newton and Brown reportedly started dating in 2021. That year, he made five starts in his comeback with the Panthers but won none. The Panthers selected the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner with the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Four years later, he became the league’s MVP and led the squad to a stint in Super Bowl 50, which they lost to the Denver Broncos. In addition to the Panthers, Cam Newton also played one season for the New England Patriots.

Will the Atlanta Falcons give Cam Newton a call?

Newton mentioned in his recent appearance on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football that he will consider a football return if it’s for the Falcons. The Georgia native explained that he’s got a family now and doesn’t want to leave home.

The Falcons need a quarterback after Taylor Heinicke unseated Desmond Ridder as the starting quarterback. Ridder struggled in his first season as a starter, finishing with 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

But drastic changes will happen after the franchise fired head coach Arthur Smith for three seasons. They haven’t hired his replacement, but the Falcons have interviewed Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh. The new Falcons head coach will have a say in whether Cam Newton fits into their plans moving forward.