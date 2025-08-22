Cam Newton serves reality check to Shedeur Sanders on Browns' future as Coach Prime's son gets named QB3 after injury

Shedeur Sanders' chances of being the starting or even backup quarterback for the Cleveland Browns were dealt a serious blow this week. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski named Sanders, alongside fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, as the third-string quarterback for the season.Sanders' oblique injury during a training session last week did not help his chances in this tight quarterback battle. On the latest edition of &quot;4th &amp; 1,&quot; former NFL quarterback Cam Newton gave Sanders some honest truths if he wants to get himself onto the field this season.&quot;You need to get healthy fast. Because every single day that you miss is a day missed that you can prove to the masses that you belong,&quot; Newton said.Due to his oblique strain, Sanders has either not practiced with his squad or has curtailed his practice sessions to avoid aggravating the ailment. However, while this approach is helping him recover, it has not helped his chances in the Browns quarterback battle.This has been a battle unlike any other in the NFL this offseason. While other teams have three or four quarterbacks to pick from (and many of whom have their starting quarterback already decided before camp even starts), the Browns began camp with five, and the signing of Tyler Hurley grew this number to six. This includes two rookie quarterbacks, alongside Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.Just by the sheer numbers, one could predict that this was going to be a tight battle, where one error could cost them a spot. In the end, the Browns' quarterbacks experienced an injury crisis with Sanders, Pickett and Gabriel picking up minor injuries.The practice time Sanders missed due to his injury hurt his position in the QB race, effectively taking him out of contention.Eric Dickerson on Shedeur Sanders being part of NFLWhile Shedeur Sanders missed out on the backup quarterback role to Kenny Pickett at the Cleveland Browns, if Eric Dickerson is to be believed, Sanders is lucky to be in the league.Dickerson made an appearance on the &quot;Roggin and Rodney Show&quot; on Thursday, where he dropped a bombshell of a rumor.“I tell you this much, what I heard from someone that’s in the NFL that the NFL told [teams] don’t draft him, do not draft him,” Dickerson said. “We’re going to make an example out of him. And this came from a very good source, a very good source.”However, if this rumor is true, then it is another chip on Sanders' shoulders, which should motivate him further to try to become the Browns starter.