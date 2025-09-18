Cam Newton shares wisdom with Shedeur Sanders while the Browns' rookie stays in the waiting line to start

Two weeks into the season, Shedeur Sanders remains the third-string quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. The quarterback, who experienced a drastic fall to the fifth round in the 2025 NFL draft, remains behind starter Joe Flacco and backup Dillon Gabriel in the pecking order.

Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that Sanders rejected the possibility of being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round in April. The report says the quarterback wanted a franchise where he has the opportunity to play immediately, and the Browns looked like that team.

This has generated a lot of reactions from the media and fans in the NFL world. Many believe it would have been a better decision to have joined a stable organization like the Ravens, as he's unable to play with the Browns right now. In light of this, Cam Newton has solid advice for Shedeur Sanders as he waits for his opportunity.

“So my message to Shedeur Sanders will be this: stay ready, so you don't have to get ready,” Newton (Timestamp 26:16). When you think about the Tom Bradys of the world ... when you think about all these great quarterbacks that have had opportunities to play, the Kirk Cousins of the world.

“They have something in common. They weren't the day one starter, or people weren't looking at them to be the franchise. They were ready for the opportunity, and they seized that opportunity. So Shedeur Sanders stay ready so you don't have to get ready.”

Cam Newton believes Shedeur Sanders will get his opportunity

While he's still a third-string option for the Browns at the moment, Cam Newton believes Shedeur Sanders will get his opportunity later on this season. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback is counting on the unpredictability of the league.

“I think a lot of people are gonna get opportunities,” Newton said (Timestamp 28:44). When you see a situation where they're 0-2, it's like, ‘Are we gonna keep allowing a Joe Flacco who's not the future, to still take the helm if we're 1-6?’ ‘Yeah. Dillon Gabriel, hey bro, you up.’ It's your door.

“Bro, you're gonna get your opportunity. Because if Dillon does not maximize his opportunity, now there you go. You'll have an opportunity to prove, and they always say this in the league: the league turns over every two weeks. Just keep playing, just keep watching.”

Sanders led a revamped Colorado program under his father, Deion Sanders. While there are doubts in some quarters, many analysts believe he has what it takes to play at the highest level in the NFL.

