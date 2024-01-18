Cam Newton clapped back at Fox Sports' Jason McIntyre following some critical comments from the host about the quarterback. McIntyre recently said that Newton had a worse career than Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, and put a tale of the tape graphic about them.

However, Cam Newton was a complete dual-threat quarterback whose career arc was defined by his athleticism. His running style broke records and he scored many touchdowns on the ground as well - and he made sure to remind McIntyre about this "detail" he might've forgotten:

"Don't give me no backhand compliment, don't do that. They were able to pull up some stats out there, I was a dual-threat quarterback, add in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. They try to manipulate the narrative instead of speaking about what I said. They try to poke at the person, Jason, if I were to do my research on you personally: failed situations, got fired from a job, flunked out of college. If I really were to do that, then I would be evil, then I am the bully or I'm bitter.”

When Cam Newton won the NFL MVP award

Yes, he failed to win a ring during his career, but he does have an MVP award to his name.

It happened in 2015, when the Carolina Panthers almost had a perfect regular season, losing just in Week 16 to the Atlanta Falcons. They obliterated their opponents in the NFC playoffs, but Von Miller and the Denver Broncos proved to be too much in Super Bowl 50 in Peyton Manning's final NFL game.

Cam Newton's 2015 season was nothing short of magical, even if it didn't end the way he and the Panthers wanted to. He dominated both through the air and through the ground, and to be honest, the wide receiver core of that team wasn't impressive, to say the least.

Newton is unlikely to play in the NFL ever again, but his peak was higher than Prescott's, and it's impossible not to talk about his rushing numbers during his career. At the end of the day, his peaks will surely be remembered more than Prescott's career.