Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice will likely face a suspension this season. Rice was involved in a high-speed hit-and-run collision in Texas in late May. Rice was charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collisions involving serious bodily damage, and six counts of collisions involving injuries. He turned himself in the following day.

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton recently spoke about Rice and his troubles on the 4th Hand1 Show and said that the NFL doesn't need Rice and he needs to fix his act.

"Playboy, sit your ass down somewhere bro. Like I'm not gonna just talk reckless," Newton said. "I never met him (Rashee) but if I were to see him, 'Boy, you too loud right now bro.' What're you doing it for? You got kids? What do you want to do it for? You got family to take care of? What do you want to do it for? You can do that s**t out of the way.

"Keep that s**t in perspective. Keep the main thing, the main thing. You want to be punching photographers and driving recklessly?"

"And I know you're young, granted, but bro, you're responsible for too much shit to have that be where you put your hat on," Newton added.

"'Oh, he's young. He'll get it.' By the time he gets it, it's gonna be over with. How many times do we see this? Because I will tell you this is not a person in the NFL — Patrick Mahomes included — the league don't need you bro. Trust me, they do not need you."

Did the Kansas City Chiefs find Rashee Rice's replacement(s) this off-season?

Rashee Rice during Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Even before Rashee Rice's status for the 2024 season was in doubt, the wide receiver was a big need for the Kansas City Chiefs.

They had one of the worst wide receivers in the NFL last season, and Rice, as a rookie, led the bunch with 938 receiving yards.

In the off-season, the Chiefs signed former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown. Brown has recorded over 110 receptions, 1,200 yards, and seven touchdowns in the last two seasons for the Cardinals.

After breaking the NFL combine 40-yard dash time, wide receiver Xavier Worthy was selected by the Chiefs in the first round. With Worthy and Brown, the offense just got much faster and more explosive.

If Rashee Rice can't play this season, both Brown and Worthy are good replacements for his absence.

