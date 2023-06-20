It looks like Cam Newton's days in the NFL are over, but the superstar quarterback still is a very interesting character with lots of things to say and to show.

After playing for the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots throughout his career, Newton has made a name for himself with an MVP award and plenty of great seasons for the Panthers, although he never won a championship. His best days might be behind, but Supercam is still a thing.

And his opinions are still kicking.

Newton posted a short YouTube video where he gave his opinion about which players could play high and not be affected. His opinion involved the most important special teamers there is:

Newton: “I'm going with kicker.II've been around a lot of stoners. Your meter is extremely low, and a lot of kickers miss kicks because they get too excited, right? I mean, so they never roll the doobie up and give it to the kicker right before they go out there and be more calmer in the game.”

What is Cam Newton doing these days?

Although he has not officially announced his retirement from the NFL, it would be a big surprise if the quarterback returned to play in the league at some point in the next few years.

He's already at an advanced age, and with a style of play that demanded a lot from his body - which obviously no longer responds as it did in 2011 -, he was a remarkable character for the league in the last decade, even without a title on his resume.

He was the face of a franchise that didn't seem to be doing everything possible to help him; later, he still played for a season together with the New England Patriots in precisely the most bizarre situation possible, without any fans to support him on the field due to the COVID-19 pandemic and replacing only the greatest player in the history of the sport.

At least he was still able to rejoin the Panthers for a farewell season, but he's always going to be remembered as a legend in Carolina.

