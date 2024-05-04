Cam Newton throws Panthers owner David Tepper open challenge after billionaire's 2024 NFL Draft antics

Cam Newton knows the Carolina Panthers as well as anyone, and during his time with the franchise, he must have surely seen some things. However, David Tepper's 2018 and 2019 quarterback didn't let his history with the owner stop him from calling him out.

Speaking on Friday's edition of the "4th & 1" show, the former quarterback called out Tepper after a video was released in April of the owner confronting restaurant staff:

“Y’all think this dude crazy. Tepper, he ain’t crazy. He know who to try. He know who hat to take off and he know who drink to throw on.

“I will challenge David Tepper to go this whole football season without getting in trouble. That’s why I like him, he got some shit to him. But that ain’t it. That’s how you lose a fanbase.”

In the video posted by WBTV News on Twitter/X on April 26, Tepper was seen conversing with what appears to be a member of the restaurant staff, management or ownership. The video had audio, allowing some of the conversation to be heard.

The conversation appeared to be about a sign placed in the window ahead of the NFL Draft that read: "LET THE COACH AND GM PICK" in an apparent shot at Tepper.

In the video, Tepper was seen removing someone's hat without permission and pointing to the sign. While some may have snapped, the owner and restaurant staff maintained their composure.

David Tepper's Panthers hand reinforcements to Bryce Young

Bryce Young at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Some franchises chose to replace their quarterback in back-to-back seasons after the one that Bryce Young had last season. However, the Carolina Panthers, with the 32nd overall pick, didn't do that. Instead, they rallied around their quarterback in the NFL Draft.

They drafted wide receiver Xavier Legette, tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders and running back Jonathon Brooks. Legette was not without additional premium, as the franchise traded their 33rd overall pick and their 141st pick to Buffalo for their 32nd and 200th.

Quarterbacks have been taken at 32nd before. The Baltimore Ravens pulled a similar move in the 2018 NFL Draft, trading back into the first round to draft a quarterback.

Will Bryce Young rise in 2024, cooling tensions in David Tepper's neck of the woods?

