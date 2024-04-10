Cam Newton urges Lamar Jackson to emulate Patrick Mahomes' path to win "ugly games"

Cam Newton knows what it's like to be in Lamar Jackson's situation. An overall lack of weapons on offense is something both players have dealt with, with the Baltimore Ravens finally beginning to provide their QB with top notch pass-catchers last year. Since Newton is understanding of Jackson's plight, he has some advice for the reigning MVP.

Newton said one thing Jackson and his organization need is to find out how they can win "ugly games." Newton advised the Ravens QB to stop thinking so much, admitting that it's easy for a player with "that much talent" to think too much.

He continued:

"But everybody knows your signature is smoked, man smoke this m*****f****r and get it and get on about your day. You got to win find a way to win the ugly games. And we can talk about the other stuff later."

The former Carolina Panthers superstar went on:

Patrick Mahomes has found a way to do that. I don't care what we need to do. Well, we could talk about all this other didn't drop balls, we can worry about all that sh*t after the end of the game. Let's find a way to win."

Newton noted what Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has done time and again and thinks it's what Jackson should try and do.

Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson are similar

From the situation they found themselves in to the abilities they have, Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson are similar players. Though the style differs, they are both supreme rushing QBs - historically good at it.

They are both gifted with elite arms that often get overlooked and ignored due to their rushing ability, and they've both largely been on teams that left the offensive firepower to them and them alone.

For much of their careers, neither had a true top wide receiver. They both had good tight ends, but that was about it. The Baltimore Ravens appear to finally be getting Jackson some wideout help, and the Panthers tried, albeit too late, to do the same at the end of Newton's career.