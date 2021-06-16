Cam Newton vs Mac Jones? How the Patriots QB competition looks

If New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is worried about the threat of rookie Mac Jones taking his job, he’s not showing it.

The 2015 league MVP told reporters on Tuesday that he supported the Patriots drafting the Alabama quarterback in the first round.

“It didn't make me feel any type of way because he was the right pick. In my opinion, he was the best player available, and that's what the NFL draft is for,” Newton said. “As far as you know, having any chip on the shoulder, like I mean, you’re stating the obvious. I don't need too much to get myself going, let alone, you know, that happening and there's no disrespect to Mac. It's no disrespect to Bill and his decision. I supported 110% because you still have to do what's right for the organization for the long haul.”

Newton signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots this off-season, and the NFL veteran knows he has to play better this season to keep the starting job.

More time for Cam Newton to learn the Patriots' offense

Last year, Cam Newton didn’t sign with the New England Patriots until late June. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no OTAs, mini camps or preseason games to help the QB learn Josh McDaniels' offense.

However, the play-caller gets a full preseason this year to build on his knowledge of the Pats' offense.

“I'm so grateful to have another opportunity to learn it as much as I possibly can,” Cam Newton said. ”In the latter part of the season, it just caught up to me. I was thinking too much. I was trying to be something when it just wasn't enough hours in a day. We were putting in hours and hours. You can't simulate real live bullets, and that's what it came down to. So it wasn't anything as far as mechanics; it was more or less just overthinking and the comfort level.”

Belichick names Cam Newton as the starter

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has named Cam Newton as his starting quarterback. But he did state on draft night that it’d be up to Mac Jones or Jarred Stidham to beat out the veteran.

According to reports, Newton has struggled at this week's mini camp while rookie Mac Jones has impressed.

While Cam Newton supported the Patriots drafting Mac Jones, he understands that the rookie, last year’s backup Jarred Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer are gunning for his job.

“As a competitor, I'd be a fool if I didn't think Brian Hoyer wants to be a starter. I'd be a fool not to think Mac didn’t want to be a starter,” Cam Newton said. “I'd be a fool if Jarrett Stidham didn’t want to be a starter, and you'll be a fool not thinking that I don't want to be a starter. But those things happen with the comfort of understanding this system.”

The quarterback battle in New England between Cam Newton and Mac Jones could be one to watch out for before the regular season starts in September.

