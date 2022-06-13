WATCH: Cam Newton wows NFL fans with 50-yard underhand throw

Cam Newton remains a free agent and still believes he’s got what it takes to be a starter in the NFL, despite recent opinions to the contrary. His final few seasons with the Carolina Panthers after their appearance in Super Bowl 50 showed evidence of a slow decline. In one season with the New England Patriots, he started strong, but he didn’t seem the same after a bout with COVID-19.

Last season, Newton was brought back to the Panthers to fill in for the injured Sam Darnold, but he too was injured after only a couple of games. In a recent interview, the quarterback stated that he still believes he’s among the best in the league and that there aren’t thirty two quarterbacks better than him. In a new Twitter post, he proved he still has the arm, even if it’s underhanded.

The casually thrown ball makes it easily fifty yards downfield to a group of receivers. Proving Cam Newton still has the physical strength, but according to his own words, he may have trouble with a new system. He recently claimed he had trouble adjusting to the offense in New England and the same thing happened upon his return to the Panthers.

Newton may have taken too many cheap hits in his career to play at his previous level

So what changed with the quarterback? What happened to turn him from the hottest prospect in 2015 to a free agent with no offers?

The most likely explanation is the simplest one. In a league where there has been increased emphasis on protecting the quarterback from unnecessary hits, Newton has a history of taking those hits. He has taken a lot of punishment over the years and at 33 years of age, he may be feeling the effects.

Not only that, the quarterback loved to put his head up and his body on the line, particularly in the red zone. This is partly why he has accumulated a massive 75 rushing touchdowns in his career. Perhaps what was once his greatest strength is now his greatest weakness.

He could still be signed before the start of the season, though it may be in a backup role. Whether or not the signal caller will accept this role is another matter, but if he wants to return to the league, he may have no other option.

