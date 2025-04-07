Cam Skattebo Draft Rumors: Surprising AFC team snags Arizona State RB in Round 4, per latest mock

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo has been linked to a surprising AFC South team in Chad Reuter's latest mock draft on NFL.com. Reuter released his five-round mock draft ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, having the Tennessee Titans take Skattebo with the 120th overall pick (from Seattle).

Ad

Skattebo is coming off a monstrous senior season with the Sun Devils, in which he rushed the football 293 times for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the receiving game, hauling in 45 catches for 605 yards and three scores. The 23-year-old played the first two seasons of his collegiate football career with the Sacramento State Hornets before transferring to Arizona State.

After two seasons with the Sun Devils, Skattebo enters the 2025 NFL Draft as a top-10 ranked running back in the draft class, coming off of an impressive senior campaign that included both a First-Team All-American selection and a First-Team All-Big 12 selection.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Skattebo's efforts were a big reason for Arizona State finishing 2024 with an 11-3 overall record and an appearance in the College Football Playoff tournament as the No. 4-ranked program in the nation. After earning a first-round bye in the tournament, the Sun Devils were eliminated by the Texas Longhorns in double overtime with a score of 39-31 in the quarterfinals.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Scattebo carries those accolades from his senior season as momentum to kick off his NFL career with the draft this month.

Ad

Will the Tennessee Titans look to Cam Skattebo in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

The Tennessee Titans hold the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. After hosting a private dinner with Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward before attending his Pro Day, all signs point to Tennessee selecting Ward with the coveted first overall selection on April 24.

Ad

To surround their new franchise quarterback, selecting a running back who can help take the load off the passing game would be quite the insurance policy. Tony Pollard served as the Titans' leading rusher last season, rushing for 1,079 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

That's a far cry from the production Titans fans were used to from former franchise powerhouse rusher Derrick Henry. Perhaps a young running back with similar attributes, who brings a pass-catching threat to the table, could better serve Tennessee out of the backfield.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More