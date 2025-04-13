The New York Giants are preparing for the 2025 NFL draft. They are keen on surrounding quarterback Russell Wilson with enough talent to ensure the quarterback can lead the franchise back to the playoffs after a two-year absence.

Ad

The veteran's addition to the roster was a sign that the team wasn't planning on picking a signal-caller with the third pick in the draft, which had seemed like a lock for months.

The Giants seemingly plan on drafting the best player available when they are on the clock, evidenced by their hosting of former Penn State Nittany Lions star Abdul Carter for a pre-draft visit on Saturday. However, the coveted pass rusher wasn't the only player who met with the team's top brass.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Dan Duggan, the team hosted former Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo, Ohio State Buckeyes lineman Donovan Jackson, and Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Alfred Collins. Empire Sports Media founder Alex Wilson was ecstatic about the update and gave his blessing to the franchise's plan of adding Carter and the Skattebo to the roster. He wrote:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"If the Giants walk away with Abdul Carter and Cam Skattebo in this draft class I’ll be very bullish on their immediate impact to help this team win games."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, some fans on social media disagreed with his take on the Sun Devils running back:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Skattebo isn’t NFL material." - Wrote one Packers fan

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I’m not in on the Cam Skattebo hype that everyone else is in on. He’s got almost the exact same size profile as Tracy. I’d rather look for a different style of RB personally." - Opined @mikeaspillane

"Cam Skattebo is a*s pal. Either draft Quinshon Judkins or trade for Kenneth Walker and Jaydon Blue." - Suggested @ibalazi

Ad

"I'm on the fence with Cam Skattebo, reminds me of a shorter Brian Leonard." - Said @blahzay253

Cam Skattebo stats: RB's incredible 2024 campaign

After spending the first two seasons of his college football career with the Sacramento State Hornets, Cam Skattebo transferred to the Sun Devils in 2023. He started only seven games in his first year with the program and rushed for 783 yards and nine touchdowns on 164 carries. He also caught 24 passes for 286 yards and a touchdown.

Ad

Skattebo was named the starter for the 2024 season but not many expected the running back to have a noteworthy campaign. However, he turned heads with his incredible performances, finishing the year with 1,711 rushing yards, 21 rushing touchdowns, and 45 receptions for 605 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite his outstanding season, he's expected to be a late Day 2 pick at best. Veteran draft analyst Mel Kiper has him eighth on his running back rankings. The Giants could snag him on Day 3 and pair him with Tyrone Tracy Jr. to form a potentially formidable 1-2 punch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Param Nagda Param Nagda is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with an MSc. in Sports Management and Business Analytics and over four years of experience in the field. Having been a sports fan all his life, pivoting to writing about it was a natural transition.



Param does not have a favorite NFL team as such and finds this to be an aid in writing from a completely objective perspective.



That doesn't detract from his love for the sport and Param's favorite Super Bowl was between the Patriots and Seahawks in early 2015. Tom Brady and the Patriots mounting a fourth-quarter comeback and Russell Wilson throwing the game-deciding pick right at the end is arguably the greatest Super Bowl moment ever.



When not writing about the NFL, Param supports a number of teams in many sports and enjoys fantasy football. Know More