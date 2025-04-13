The New York Giants are preparing for the 2025 NFL draft. They are keen on surrounding quarterback Russell Wilson with enough talent to ensure the quarterback can lead the franchise back to the playoffs after a two-year absence.
The veteran's addition to the roster was a sign that the team wasn't planning on picking a signal-caller with the third pick in the draft, which had seemed like a lock for months.
The Giants seemingly plan on drafting the best player available when they are on the clock, evidenced by their hosting of former Penn State Nittany Lions star Abdul Carter for a pre-draft visit on Saturday. However, the coveted pass rusher wasn't the only player who met with the team's top brass.
According to Dan Duggan, the team hosted former Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo, Ohio State Buckeyes lineman Donovan Jackson, and Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Alfred Collins. Empire Sports Media founder Alex Wilson was ecstatic about the update and gave his blessing to the franchise's plan of adding Carter and the Skattebo to the roster. He wrote:
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"If the Giants walk away with Abdul Carter and Cam Skattebo in this draft class I’ll be very bullish on their immediate impact to help this team win games."
However, some fans on social media disagreed with his take on the Sun Devils running back:
"Skattebo isn’t NFL material." - Wrote one Packers fan
"I’m not in on the Cam Skattebo hype that everyone else is in on. He’s got almost the exact same size profile as Tracy. I’d rather look for a different style of RB personally." - Opined @mikeaspillane
"Cam Skattebo is a*s pal. Either draft Quinshon Judkins or trade for Kenneth Walker and Jaydon Blue." - Suggested @ibalazi
"I'm on the fence with Cam Skattebo, reminds me of a shorter Brian Leonard." - Said @blahzay253
Cam Skattebo stats: RB's incredible 2024 campaign
After spending the first two seasons of his college football career with the Sacramento State Hornets, Cam Skattebo transferred to the Sun Devils in 2023. He started only seven games in his first year with the program and rushed for 783 yards and nine touchdowns on 164 carries. He also caught 24 passes for 286 yards and a touchdown.
Skattebo was named the starter for the 2024 season but not many expected the running back to have a noteworthy campaign. However, he turned heads with his incredible performances, finishing the year with 1,711 rushing yards, 21 rushing touchdowns, and 45 receptions for 605 yards and three touchdowns.
Despite his outstanding season, he's expected to be a late Day 2 pick at best. Veteran draft analyst Mel Kiper has him eighth on his running back rankings. The Giants could snag him on Day 3 and pair him with Tyrone Tracy Jr. to form a potentially formidable 1-2 punch.
Arizona State Sun Devils Fan? Check out the latest Sun Devils depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.