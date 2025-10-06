  • home icon
  Cam Skattebo issues heartfelt apology to Giants nation as Brian Daboll's team lose 26-14 to Saints

Cam Skattebo issues heartfelt apology to Giants nation as Brian Daboll's team lose 26-14 to Saints

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Oct 06, 2025 01:24 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs v New York Giants - Source: Getty
Cam Skattebo and the New York Giants had five turnovers in Week 5 - Source: Getty

Cam Skattebo and the New York Giants could not carry on their momentum following their first win of the season. The team played against the New Orleans Saints, who earned their first win of 2025 against Jaxson Dart's team.

Skattebo was involved in a crucial play that lost the game for the Giants. New York was inside the red zone and looking for a touchdown, but the rookie running back suffered a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. The Saints got a 26-14 lead and never looked back.

His costly mistake all but ended the game for New York, which lost four of its first five games. He took to Twitter to express his disappointment with the mistake and apologize to the fanbase.

"Sorry Giants fans! I’ll be better for y'all! Love!!!"

New York scored two touchdowns with its first two possessions, but could not score a single point after that. They had three fumbles, two interceptions and a turnover on downs. The Saints earned their first win of the season, and the only winless team now is the New York Jets (0-5).

Jaxson Dart takes responsibility for Giants' loss following turnover-filled performance

After all the emotions following the first win of the season for the rookie, he came crashing down to earth with a poor performance. With three turnovers to his name, Dart did not help his team earn a second straight win.

The quarterback made sure to avoid any pity speaking to reporters after the game. He took full responsibility for the loss and the performance, avoiding any excuses about his lack of experience or his short period being a starter in the league:

“I’m the leader of the offense. I don't take any excuse for age or being a rookie, there's a responsibility when you’re quarterback to go win games, that’s just the standard I hold myself to."
The mission will be even harder in Week 6. The Philadelphia Eagles will travel to MetLife Stadium and look to get back into winning ways after suffering an upset loss at home to the Broncos on Sunday, Week 5. Cleaning the turnovers will go a long way for Dart to lead a new upset.

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Edited by Henrique Bulio
