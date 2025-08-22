  • home icon
  Cam Skattebo stats tonight: How did rookie RB fare in Giants vs. Patriots preseason game? 

Cam Skattebo stats tonight: How did rookie RB fare in Giants vs. Patriots preseason game? 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 22, 2025 03:12 GMT
New York Giants Rookie Minicamp - Source: Getty

The New York Giants acquired running back Cam Skattebo in the fourth round of this year's NFL draft. On Thursday, during their preseason finale against the New England Patriots, he finally made his debut for the team. So how did Skattebo perform during his preseason debut?

Cam Skattebo stats tonight vs. the Patriots

The running back had 12 rushing yards with three carries to his name against the Patriots. Brian Daboll's team ended the night with a 42-10 victory against the AFC East team.

Skattebo missed out on the first two preseason games of the year because of a hamstring injury. He returned to practice on Tuesday, building up anticipation for his debut with the Giants.

The former Arizona State star is the third running back on the depth chart behind Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary. Daboll's team kicks off Week 1 with a showdown against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Sept. 7, scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. ET.

Edited by Veer Badani
