Cam Sutton arrest warrant: Lions CB wanted on suspected domestic violence charge in Florida

Detroit Lions cornerback Cam Sutton has a warrant out for his arrest. He is being sought out in relation to a domestic violence/aggravated battery issue. Currently, police do not know his whereabouts and are trying to locate him. The incident occurred in Florida, which is where authorities are trying to find him.

Police shared a wanted poster of his, citing that Cam Sutton may be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer and asked for any information on his whereabouts. It's unclear if he's just missing or is fleeing after the domestic incident, though the arrest occurred on March 7, so it has been about two weeks of absence.

Sutton was going into the second of a three-year deal with the Detroit Lions. The team has not offered up an official statement on the arrest or his whereabouts at the time of writing.

A report confirmed that it was the same Sutton that played in the NFL, though it isn't an uncommon name. Multiple attempts have been made to reach the cornerback, but he has been unavailable.

Lions may need to continue beefing up secondary

The secondary was one of the weakest aspects of the Detroit Lions last year, as they routinely struggled against the pass. Cam Sutton's future is up in the air with this arrest and the inability to locate him, so they may have even more holes to fill.

They did bring in Amik Robertson in the secondary, which was made to address the positional deficiencies they had. Khalil Dorsey was also brought in for the same position.

The Lions may have to replace Cam Sutton

They also spent on the defensive line in adding DJ Reader, so as to hopefully give quarterbacks less time to throw and less time for the coverage to break down on the back end. A strong front seven can often help a weaker secondary. However, that was with Sutton, whose status is completely unknown at this point.