"Cam Ward at 71 is crazy": NFL fans react to Madden 26's rookie ratings

Madden started revealing NFL rookies' player ratings in the Madden 26 game on Wednesday. Mykel Williams, Ashton Jeanty, Travis Hunter, Cam Ward were among the rookies featured in the video Madden posted on social media.Hunter, the two-way player the Jacksonville Jaguars selected at No. 2, is the highest-rated first-year player with an 84 rating. While that might not surprise many, Madden made some interesting revelations that got NFL fans talking.One of the biggest surprises was that Ward, the No. 1 pick, was given a rating of 71. He is the only player who was selected in the top-five who had less than a 79 rating.It was also odd that Ward got a lower rating than Cam Skattebo, who was selected in the fourth round.Let's look at how NFL have reacted to Madden 26's rookie ratings.&quot;No reason why the #1 pick should be lower than a 4th rounder. And I love Skattebo obviously,&quot; one fan said.&quot;No way they gave the #1 pick a 71. For example, they gave Jameis an 82 as a rookie, Trevor Lawrence a 78, and Joe Burrow a 76. Like this is criminally low for a 1st overall pick?! He also has 5 years of college stats with 2 4000-yard seasons,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;They did Cam Ward dirty,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Ward at 71 is crazy 🤣,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Cam Ward is the most disrespected #1 pick in NFL history,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Cam Ward should’ve at least been a 75 lmfao,&quot; a fan said.With the addition of new and intriguing rookies, football fans and video game lovers are anticipating the official release of Madden 26.Who are the top 10-rated rookies in Madden 26?Travis Hunter received the highest rating of any rookie, 84, in the latest version of the Madden 26 video game. He was also given one point more than No. 6 pick Ashton Jeanty.Here are the 10 top-rated rookies in Madden 26.WR/CB Travis Hunter (84 rating) - Jacksonville Jaguars - No. 2 pickRB Ashton Jeanty (83 rating) - Las Vegas Raiders - No. 6 pickLB Abdul Carter (81 rating) - New York Giants - No. 3 pickDT Mason Graham (80 rating) - Cleveland Browns - No. 5 pickOT Will Campbell (79 rating) - New England Patriots - No. 4 pickLB Jalon Walker (79 rating) - Atlanta Falcons - No. 15 pickDT Kenneth Grant (78 rating) - Miami Dolphins - No. 13 pickCB Jahdae Barron (78 rating) - Denver Broncos - No. 20 pickDE Mykel Williams (78 rating) - San Francisco 49ers - No. 11 pickCB Maxwell Hairston (78 rating) - Buffalo Bills - No. 30 pick