Cam Ward had an interesting meeting during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. The Miami Hurricanes quarterback encountered representatives from the New Orleans Saints, which surprised many fans. The Saints have the No. 9 overall pick in the draft, and Ward is not expected to last that long.

It's no secret that the Saints could be looking for quarterback alternatives. Derek Carr has two more years left on his deal, but New Orleans would love to upgrade with a cheaper quarterback. A possible trade up for Ward would be one of the most compelling stories of the 2025 NFL draft.

The prospect was present in New Orleans to receive the Manning Award, given by the Sugar Bowl committee to whom they judge the best quarterback in college football. He also spoke about the possibility of joining the franchise, dubbing it "a dream".

“I loved watching Drew Brees and Marques Colston out there. It would be a dream of mine to play for them, if I get a chance someday," Ward said via Nola.com. "But that’s not really my focus right now."

He also gave his thoughts on the meeting mentioned above and his impression of new Saints head coach Kellen Moore.

"It was a great meeting. If you get a chance to go play for a Super Bowl-winning coach like coach Kellen Moore, he knows how to dial up the playbook," Ward said.

"The biggest thing I took away from that meeting was that you just have to be prepared at all times, whether you go in as a starter or you go in as a backup. You never know when your number is going to be called," he added.

Cam Ward also spoke glowingly about playing for Pete Carroll and Las Vegas Raiders

This is not the first team that he has impressed. During the NFL Combine, the quarterback was also praiseful of the new coaching staff assembled at the Las Vegas Raiders, as Pete Carroll became the oldest head coach in the NFL by joining the team:

"It would mean a lot, especially with the coaching staff they have. Chip Kelly, the things that he can do with the quarterback moving him outside the pocket, the concepts he’s done, he does in the intermediate game. It’ll fit my play style. And Pete Carroll, he’s a legendary coach," Ward said.

However, the possibility disappeared a few days after the combine. The Raiders struck a deal with the Seattle Seahawks to acquire veteran quarterback Geno Smith for a third-round pick. As they negotiate a contract extension, Las Vegas is likely to use the No. 6 overall pick in another position.

