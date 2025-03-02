Cam Ward makes feelings known on playing for Pete Carroll and Raiders as QB's draft stock surges at combine

Cam Ward won't know his NFL destiny until the end of April, but he can already narrow his list to a few teams. Ward is one of the top quarterback prospects available, and during the NFL scouting combine, his stock rose even more following interviews with NFL teams.

Ad

The Tennessee Titans is one of the possibilities, as they need a quarterback and currently have the first overall pick. However, teams such as the Cleveland Browns, the New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders could also jump into the opportunity to select him.

The new coaching staff assembled by the Raiders impressed Ward. Speaking with reporters during the NFL combine, he made his feelings clear about playing under Pete Carroll's leadership in Las Vegas:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It would mean a lot, especially with the coaching staff they have. Chip Kelly, the things that he can do with the quarterback moving him outside the pocket, the concepts he’s done, he does in the intermediate game. It’ll fit my play style. And Pete Carroll, he’s a legendary coach and so if I’m lucky to go there, I know it’ll work out."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Raiders are looking for a new quarterback following failures with Jimmy Garoppolo, Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell at the position. Ward is considered the best quarterback in the class, and he's unlikely to fall to the 6th pick, meaning that Las Vegas is likely to trade up if they hope to select him.

Cam Ward could save a position that has been a problem for the Raiders

Over the past three seasons, seven players started as quarterbacks in Las Vegas. Their hope is that, if the franchise is able to grab one of the top two quarterbacks in the first round, they could finally stabilize a position that has been a huge problem for them.

Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, Gardner Minshew, Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer, Desmond Ridder and Aidan O'Connell have all started games for them. This is way less than the ideal for a team who wants to be competitive, and this draft presents a big opportunity to steady the ship in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.