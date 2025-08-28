Cam Ward makes feelings known on rivalry with Shedeur Sanders as Coach Prime's son loses QB2 fight to Dillon Gabriel 

Cam Ward has been friends with Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders since his collegiate days. On Wednesday's episode of "Bussin' with the Boys," the Tennessee Titans quarterback talked about Coach Prime's son.

When asked about his rivalry with Sanders, Ward dismissed the notion, saying that he views the former Colorado star as a close friend. He then heaped praise on Sanders' talent as a quarterback while sharing more details about their friendship.

"I don't have a rivalry with him," Ward said (Timestamp- 0:25 onwards). "That's my boy. So, at the end of the day, the whole process, we thought me and him were going to be one and two (overall picks in the draft) the whole time. Whether he's one, I'm two, whether I'm one, he's two. And so that's just always been, you know, our mindset. It didn't go that way.

"But I mean, just coming out of college, even to the draft, I thought he was one of the better quarterbacks in the draft as well, even throughout college. He's been productive where he's been every time. We both started FCS. ... and that's where we really met for the first time with our quarterback coach when we first got to college.

"And then he's always been, you know, just a great person to be around. A lot of stuff out there ain't really, you know, the truth. ... I mean, a lot of people may have their own opinion. I have mine as well. But I mean, when he gets his chance, you know, to become a starter, I know he's going to make the most of it," he added.

While Ward went as the No. 1 pick to the Titans, Sanders fell out of the first four rounds before being acquired by the Browns in the fifth round.

With Joe Flacco named as the team's QB1, he was fighting for the backup spot alongside fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. However, despite making the roster with his counterpart, Sanders will serve as the third-string option on the depth chart behind Gabriel.

Travis Kelce defends Shedeur Sanders after losing QB2 spot to Dillon Gabriel

On the "New Heights" podcast, brothers Travis and Jason Kelce discussed the Browns' quarterback depth chart heading into the 2025 season.

While the retired Philadelphia Eagles center backed up Kevin Stefanski's decision to name Gabriel as the backup over Shedeur Sanders, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end argued that Coach Prime's son deserved a chance to start for the team.

"This isn't anything against Dillon, this isn't anything against Joe," Travis said (Timestamp- 1:15:07 onwards). "I'm just saying the excitement is there for him to go out there. He's going to put eyes on the screen. He's going to bring people to the game. It is what it is."

Shedeur Sanders' performance in the preseason finale against the LA Rams might have been the deciding factor in naming Dillon Gabriel as the backup. However, only time will tell if Kevin Stefanski gives him the opportunity to start a game under center during his rookie debut.

