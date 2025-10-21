“Cam Ward running WRs out of town”: NFL fans react as Tyler Lockett parts ways with Titans after requesting release

According to ESPN on Monday, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tyler Lockett requested and was granted his release from the team.

He has recorded 10 receptions for 70 yards in seven games this season. Lockett has only been targeted 21 times, less than the targets for Calvin Ridley and rookies Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike.

NFL fans reacted to the news on X.

"The 20th straight retirement home receiver to sign with and fail miserably with the Tennessee Titans," one fan said.

JaguarGator9 @JaguarGator9NFL @AdamSchefter The 20th straight retirement home receiver to sign with and fail miserably with the Tennessee Titans

"He said if I'm gonna play one more year I'm not spending it on this awful Titans team 😭😭," a fan commented.

"He saw that Titans' offense and said 'Yeah, I’m good actually' 😭," another fan said.

"He wants separation from the Titans, yet he never got separation all season," one fan wrote.

"I don't blame him. That team is a train wreck. They fired a perfectly good head coach because they made a poor draft decision," a fan tweeted.

"Cam Ward running WRs out of town already? Sheesh," another fan a wrote.

Lockett agreed to a one-year $4 million contract with the Titans in the offseason, which could be worth up to $6 million. He previously played for the Seattle Seahawks, where he had 661 catches for 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns in 10 years.

Potential landing spots for Tyler Lockett

There might not be much interest in Tyler Lockett as he is 33 years old and no longer in his prime. However, some receiver-needy teams may still try to sign him as a temporary fix.

1) Las Vegas Raiders: Geno Smith has struggled with consistency this season in the Raiders offense. Although adding Tyler Lockett, who knows Smith well from their Seahawks days, won't fix all of their issues, it might help mitigate some of them.

2) Pittsburgh Steelers: Lockett would reunite with DK Metcalf in the Steelers offense if the team signs him. They once formed a formidable duo in Seattle.

Additionally, signing him would give Aaron Rodgers an additional reliable veteran in the passing game.

3) Buffalo Bills: If Lockett signs with Buffalo, he could help address some of its passing game issues. Signing Lockett may be a low-cost, high-reward decision for the Bills, who are looking to invest in a proven receiver for Josh Allen in his prime.

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

