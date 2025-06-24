Cam Ward not hesitant taking on a leadership role among Titans veterans, claims insider

Cam Ward was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the number-one overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He potentially gives them a long-term solution at quarterback, but this will depend upon how he performs, starting with his rookie season.

Turron Davenport recently reported on the situation for NFL Nation on ESPN. He decribed elite leadership qualities displayed by Ward, despite being in his first offseason as a rookie.

Davenport explained:

"Ward has already emerged as a leader. He had a group of rookie pass catchers coming to the building at 5 a.m. for film study and never hesitated to tell a veteran receiver how he wants a route to be run."

Some rookies may be hesitant to take on this type of role before ever actually playing in a game, but Ward has seemingly already emerged as their leader. The franchise appears to have faith in his outlook and seem to be all-in on his development.

The Titans have placed an emphasis on improving their offensive weapons prior to the 2025 season, presumably to give Ward the best chance at succeeding. This includes signing veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett, while also drafting three promising rookie pass-catchers in Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike and Gunnar Helm this year.

Cam Ward is already becoming leader of Titans

Titans QB Cam Ward

Cam Ward has reportedly been impressive during offseason workouts, including gaining praise from his head coach Brian Callahan. Tennessee Titans reporter Turron Davenport from NFL Nation on ESPN recently described how Ward has already demonstrated resiliency during minicamp.

Davenport explained that Ward threw an interception during a Day 2 workout, but immediately responded by completing his next 18 consecutive passes. This apparently got the attention of Callahan, who was asked about it following the session.

Callahan stated:

"It certainly didn't shy him away from throws. You want to see a guy just kind of get ready and throw it again."

This is exactly what Cam Ward did following the interception as he dominated the opposing defense going forward. Davenport reported that the rookie successfully navigated a wide range of various blitz packages against him, including calling an appropriate audible that resulted in a long touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley.

Ward reportedly took almost all of the first-team reps during the workouts, which suggests that he is in line to potentially be the Titans' starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. He has seemingly already surpassed Will Levis for the role this year.

