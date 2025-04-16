Cam Ward takes dig at A. J. Brown while ditching Eagles star from top 4 NFL WRs list ahead of 2025 draft

Cam Ward weighed in on who he believes are the NFL's best players currently. During a Fortnite livestream, the former Miami Hurricanes quarterback and consensus No. 1 overall pick revealed his top four wide receivers,
Surprisingly, Ward's list did not include Super Bowl champion, Philadelphia Eagles' AJ Brown:
- Calvin Ridley
- Ja’Marr Chase
- Justin Jefferson
- Treylon Burks
Later on that stream, he explained why the recent Super Bowl winner, and multiple-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler, was off the list:
“AJ Brown’s a dawg, but he’s not Calvin Ridley.”
Earlier, he had named prospective teammates Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears among his top four running backs (the clip cuts before he mentions the other two).
Mel Kiper Jr. snubs Cam Ward for Shedeur Sanders as new top-ranked QB prospect
It has been understood that Cam Ward is leagues above the rest of the 2025 quarterback class, including Shedeur Sanders. But surprisingly, one of the most prominent draft analysts has changed his stance.
Late last month, ESPN's Mel Kiper ranked the Colorado prospect above his Miami (FL) counterpart in his power rankings:
"I'm always impressed watching him throw on the move, rolling either left or right. He is very accurate in those spots and has the arm to drive the ball. When his mechanics and footwork are sound, he can pick apart a defense. And while he's not necessarily a major rushing threat, he can keep the chains moving with his legs when there is an opening."
Speaking on NFL Network's The Insiders, he added that the lack of offensive support would be an advantage - Sanders proved with the Buffaloes that he could return a floundering program to respectability despite his roster's glaring weaknesses (starts at 2:00):
"Omarion Hampton and Ashton Jeanty had more rushing yards in two games than their leading rusher had the whole year. So he didn't have the benefit of a running game. He did not benefit from an offensive line that could block anybody... and he's accurate and he's precise. Everything everybody wants. Decision making, accuracy, toughness, he has."
The 2025 Draft will be held from April 24 to 26 in Green Bay. Most media coverage will be on ESPN.
