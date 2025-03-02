Cam Ward turns heads by ditching Joe Burrow off top 5 NFL QBs list

Cam Ward is considered the best quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. The former member of the Miami Hurricanes has risen during the scouting process, solidifying his position as the number one in the class. During the combine, many reporters spoke about how NFL teams were impressed with him.

On Saturday, it was time for the quarterbacks to throw in Indianapolis. Ward, a projected top-five pick, decided against throwing in front of scouts, instead waiting for Miami's pro day, set to happen on March 24. However, he was still present to speak to reporters, take his measurements and do medical checks.

And that's when he shocked the NFL world. Ward was asked were his top five quarterbacks in the NFL, and his list included:

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles.

The notable omission of Joe Burrow was a shock. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, led his team to the Super Bowl in just his second season in the league; he has also taken the Bengals to another AFC Championship Game appearance in 2022.

Joe Burrow led the NFL in many important passing categories in 2024

The Bengals quarterback did not reach the playoffs, instead finishing with a 9-8 record. However, not even Cincinnati's poor defensive display could eliminate how great Burrow played during the season.

He led the league in a lot of categories. No other quarterback threw as many yards as him (4.918), touchdowns (43), first downs (253) and yards per game on average (289.3). He kept his team in the fight for a playoff spot until the end, but couldn't recover from a 4-8 start.

Could Cam Ward become the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

He's currently the favorite according to Vegas, with odds of -190.

The Tennessee Titans hold the first overall pick, and they are in clear need of a franchise quarterback. They made their hopes clear: the Titans hope to find a "generational talent" in this class.

If they decide to trade down, the New York Giants could be a possibility, as they're also in need of a quarterback and a trade up has been rumored.

