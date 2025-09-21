  • home icon
  • "Cam Ward is Will Levis Junior": NFL fans roast Titans QB for throwing horrible INT early in game vs. Colts

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Sep 21, 2025 17:39 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
Cam Ward came into this season as the number one pick of the 2025 NFL Draft and hopes were high in the Tennessee Titans camp. However, his very young career has not gotten off to the best start.

During the early stages of the Titans game with the Indianapolis Colts, Ward threw an interception on a weak pass. The Colts defense would immediately return to the ball to the endzone for a pick six touchdown.

Here is how fans responded to this interception.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

These fans have compared Ward to former Titans quarterback Will Levis.

"Cam Ward showing flashes of Will Levis.", said this fan.
'Will Levis flashbacks.", said another fan.
"Cam Ward is Will Levis Junior.", said a third fan.

These fans have given their opinion on the pass that Ward threw.

"easiest pick 6 you’ll ever see.", said this fan.
"There was nothing behind that throw. He just gave it to them.", said another fan.

Finally, this fan did not like what Ward did but still believes in him.

"That was bad, really bad, but i believe in him.", said the fan.

Cam Ward wanted to focus on paying attention this week

The interception was not the best way to start the game for Ward and the Titans, and has forced him team onto the backfoot before their opponents have even been given the ball.

The interception goes against the focus of Ward during the training session this week. He spoke about this focus via a team reporter.

"I think attention to detail. Getting in and out of the huddle fast(er) and I also think the overall urgency needs to continue to go up each week. And just emphasize scoring the football, not settling for field goals, and continuing to play together."

Ward was definitely not paying attention to the finer details on this play. Luckily, he has the rest of the game to come back and potentially upset the in form Colts.

