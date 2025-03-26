Over a week ago, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward gave a blunt response to the rumors of Aaron Rodgers possibly joining the Steelers.

"Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don't, that's simple, that's the pitch," Heyward said.

Of course, like everything else, the media blew it out of proportion, with most viewing Heyward's statement as a diss to Rodgers. It was not.

Like a lot of people, Heyward isn't a fan of Rodgers taking his time and being the center of attention. On Wednesday, Heyward cleared the air and reiterated that he wants Rodgers on the Steelers, and thinks it would be "cool" to have Rodgers leading the team. Heyward said:

"It was misconstrued. From my point of view, I was asked the question of, ‘Would you go to the lengths of going to a darkness retreat to recruit Aaron Rodgers?’ I said, ‘I'm not doing that.’ The pitch is, if you want to be a Steeler, be a Steeler. That's all it was. It wasn't meant that I don't like Aaron Rodgers.

"I'm against it. I think, you know, when I look at our team right now, it would be really cool to have a guy like Aaron Rodgers, but you know, I can't be the guy who gets it over the finish line. I think he's got to make those decisions for himself. But, you know, excited to see what happens.”

Russell Wilson signs with Giants, suggesting Aaron Rodgers to Pittsburgh may happen

Russell Wilson, left, Aaron Rodgers, right, during New York Jets v Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Getty

Aaron Rodgers reportedly received the most interest from the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants this offseason. He's also been interested in signing with the Minnesota Vikings, but the feeling isn't as mutual.

On Tuesday, the Giants agreed to terms with quarterback Russell Wilson, days after signing Jameis Winston. This suggests they have moved on from Rodgers, paving the way for the Steelers to sign him.

Rodgers met with the Steelers brass last week for about six hours, and the interest on both sides seems to be heating up.

It is widely expected that Rodgers signs with the Steelers, unless the Vikings somehow show more interest and make him an offer. Where do you think Rodgers will play in 2025?

