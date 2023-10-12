Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski have been together for over eight years. They met when Gronk was a New England Patriots tight end and Kostek was a Pats cheerleader. Although their romance started secretly, the couple does not shy away from expressing their love for each other now, with Kostek frequently talking about how she maintains a healthy relationship with her long-time beau.

Both being career-driven and busy personalities, the thought comes to mind of many people: "How do Gronk and Kostek maintain a healthy relationship?"

When the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model played a game of giant Jenga during Miami Swim Week in July, DJ XANDRA asked her to spill the beans on sustaining a relationship "when you are both so busy with work."

“Communicate your feelings and don’t assume that the other person knows what’s going on in your head," Kostek said. "Just be open, (and) talk to each other.”

Kostek also encouraged couples to prioritize quality time together and support each other's goals. With her insights, she offers valuable guidance for couples navigating the challenges of balancing their careers and personal lives.

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski established a charity foundation

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek have established a charity foundation called Voomerang, which aims to revolutionize how charities across the United States reach new audiences by pairing participating celebrities, like themselves, with fun and give-back initiatives.

The main objective of Voomerang is to raise awareness for various charities while simultaneously giving away life-changing luxury prizes to lucky winners.

According to Forbes, Voomerang has launched its first two digital sweepstakes. The initial sweepstakes prize packages, benefiting the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation and the Peter Frates Family Foundation, include two all-inclusive luxury vacation packages valued at over $140,000 and two Chevrolet Corvettes (a new 2023 model and a restored 1975 model).

The foundation's mission is to make a significant positive impact by assisting charities with their fundraising efforts, exposing them to a broader audience and ultimately providing crucial support to numerous causes. Through Voomerang, Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are combining their passion for giving back to the community with their desire to make a difference in the lives of others.

The couple has been involved in charitable endeavors even before the establishment of Voomerang. With the foundation, Gronkowski and Kostek have taken their philanthropic efforts to the next level, leveraging their influence and reach to raise awareness and support for a wide range of charitable causes.