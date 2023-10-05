As he settles into his retirement, Rob Gronkowski appears to be expanding his sartorial choices.

The former tight end has been seen in all kinds of suits since hanging up his cleats at the end of the 2021 season, but his latest choice of shoes has to be seen to be believed.

In an Instagram story posted by his girlfriend Camille Kostek, Gronkowski can be seen struggling to put on a pair of five-finger running shoes, which she calls "flippers". She says:

"Usually guys are waiting on girls. He always takes forever."

Once the former tight end is done, he calls himself "Robbie Scuba Steve".

Rob Gronkowski donning his five-finger running shoes

Rob Gronkowski warns Patriots QB Mac Jones about being benched again

In Foxboro, where Rob Gronkowski established himself as one of the NFL's most versatile and prominent tight ends, things are looking dire.

During the New England Patriots' 38-3 loss at the Dallas Cowboys, Mac Jones struggled mightily. He was intercepted twice (one of them returned for a touchdown) and lost a fumble (which was also returned for a touchdown). As a result, he was benched for Bailey Zappe - the second time in his career that he got benched.

For Gronkowski, that could spell trouble for the quarterback. In a recent appearance on Up & Adams, the former record-breaking tight end warned that another poor performance like that could mean the end of Jones as a Patriot:

“I would say there was definitely some mistakes that Mac Jones has made that was probably bought brought up throughout the week on not to make those mistakes. And when you make mistakes that are brought up throughout the week, coach Belichick gets really frustrated with you.

"He got benched last year, and Bailey Zappe went in. He just got benched three days ago when they faced the Cowboys - that's strike two. If he gets benched again and makes another mistake they were going over throughout the week, that will be strike three, and he will officially be out as the quarterback of the New England Patriots."

However, Rob Gronkowski also believes that coach Bill Belichick will initially leave some leeway:

“You can give a leaner take. Sometimes there’s players, one strike you’re out. Sometimes there’s players there’s five strikes you’re out.

“(Belichick) is going to give (Jones) a good amount of chances before he truly benches him. As long as Mac Jones is showing week in and week out that he wants to improve. But eventually, he’s going to have to bench him if he keeps making silly mistakes and costing them games.”

The Patriots next face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 8.