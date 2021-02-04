NFL: Can you buy Super Bowl tickets for 2021?

With COVID-19 impacting all of the 2020-2021 NFL season it brought questions about if they were going to let fans attend the Super Bowl. The NFL announced that they will allow 25,000 fans and plan to give 7,500 free tickets to vaccinated healthcare workers. This leaves 17,500 tickets that are available for the rest of the fans that want to attend Super Bowl 50.

Fans that plan on attending Super Bowl LV will be required to follow all of the rules that are set by Raymond James Stadium. NFL fans are expected to follow the social distance rule, wearing a face mask rule, and need to follow all signage that is posted at the stadium. There are a lot of risks that come along with attending the Super Bowl.

Not to mention that the ticket prices for the game are the highest they have ever been in the past. Which is understandable beings there is a limited amount. At the same time NFL fans must ask themselves, is the risk worth the reward?

Is it worth going to the Super Bowl surrounded by people during a pandemic? Going to a Super Bowl is a once in a lifetime experience for some fans. With Super Bowl LV holding a lot of historic value. It's easy to understand why NFL fans feel like the risk is worth the reward when it comes to attending the game.

According to the NFL: The official attendance at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV will be: 25,000 fans and 30,000 cutouts. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 2, 2021

With the tickets being limited and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting and playing in Super Bowl LV. How much does it cost for an individual to attend the biggest NFL game of the year?

How much are Super Bowl LV tickets?

Super Bowl LV - Preview

According to VIVIDSEATS.com, the cheapest ticket for Super Bowl LV is $4,875 per ticket. As of right now there are four tickets available in that section of the stadium and the seats are in the upper level. The cheapest ticket on StubHub for Super Bowl LIV was only $100 more, coming in at $4,975 per ticket.

Advertisement

Teams wearing white jerseys have won 13 of the last 16 Super Bowls. The Buccaneers will wear white in Super Bowl LV.



Note: Last year, Kansas City was one of the three teams to win the Super Bowl while NOT wearing white jerseys. pic.twitter.com/5wlZKC0hvl — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) February 3, 2021

The most expensive Super Bowl LV ticket on vivid seats is $22,779. This ticket is in the lower level of the stadium and there are only two tickets for sale. When looking at Ticketmaster, there are tickets that range from $5,695 all the way up to $40,000 per ticket.

With the limited amount of tickets being sold, it will be tough to find a cheaper ticket for Super Bowl LV. The game is set to kick off on Sunday and it does not look like prices will drop before the game. Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneer fans will need to clear life savings to attend Super Bowl LV.