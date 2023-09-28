Can Dak Prescott top Deshaun Watson's $230,000,000 deal? NFL agent delves into QB market possibilities

Dak Prescott and millions of fans across the country watched as Deshaun Watson signed on the dotted line and entered the top of the salary leaderboard. However, the salaries of quarterbacks are only going up. How long until the Browns quarterback's deal gets passed up?

In an article published on CBS Sports, NFL analyst Joel Corry listed three potential candidates to pass Watson's earnings next year. While he opened the door to the idea, he also expressed the belief that it was "highly unlikely." Here's how he put it:

"It won't be a surprise for someone, possibly Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars), Dak Prescott (Cowboys), or Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins) to top Watson's $230 million in overall guarantees as early as next year."

He continued, expanding the potential window over the next "couple of years."

"Watson's $230 million fully guaranteed at signing should stand for the foreseeable future unless another quarterback gets a lengthy, fully guaranteed contract in the next couple of years, which is highly unlikely."

Dak Prescott's boom-or-bust season off to an alarming start

Cowboys QB at Dallas v New York

At this point, with just 2023 and 2024 between now and free agency, Dak Prescott is under a growing amount of pressure to deliver big results for Jerry Jones. However, the year hasn't gone according to plan.

Through three games, he has thrown for three touchdowns and one interception. This is far from a disastrous stat line through three games, but it also isn't one that indicates that he's driving the team's success.

In Weeks 1 and 2, the Cowboys' defense took care of business, which allowed Prescott to coast through the games.

Then, when the team fell behind against the Arizona Cardinals, he failed to pick up the slack. The 2023 Cowboys are not a team that runs through their quarterback through three games. The timing is poor for Prescott, as there have been times in his career when he was the focal point of the team.

However, with his contract entering the twilight stages at the same time as his contributions have slowed, the deck might be stacked against the quarterback. Will Dak Prescott get a moment to shine in the coming weeks after the loss of Trevon Diggs? If not, his negotiations with Jerry Jones could linger into 2024.