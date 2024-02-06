Can I watch Super Bowl 2024 for free? How to catch 49ers vs Chiefs for cheap

The biggest game of the American Football season is on the horizon as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl LVIII. The excitement among the fans for the clash has been frenetic, to say the least, with the two top seeds from their division making it to the summit clash.

Can I watch Super Bowl 2024 for free?

The 2024 Super Bowl clash will be broadcast live on the CBS Network. Fans can also live stream the Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers game on Paramount+. Viewers will have to subscribe to Paramount+ or CBS on their cable TV to watch the game.

Paramount+ does have a 7-day free trial option, which fans can use to watch the Super Bowl 2024. After the trial, fans can continue their subscription for $5.99 a month.

For viewers, a 21-day YouTube TV trial is also available. Non-subscribers can take advantage of the discount on YouTube TV's base plan between February 1 and February 8. While the service will cost $72.99 per month, it can be canceled before the end of the trial period.

Like YouTube TV and Paramount, Fubo TV also offers a free trial period, which should enable fans to watch the Super Bowl 2024 game for free. The streaming platform has a 7-day free trial and hosts CBS Sports, which will telecast the Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers clash.

The Super Bowl 2024 will be played at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, Las Vegas, on Sunday, February 11. The Chiefs are aiming to defend their Super Bowl title, having defeated the Philadelphia Eagles last season. They face the 49ers in the Super Bowl clash in 2019, winning 31-20.

San Francisco, meanwhile, was last crowned champions in 1994 and will be aiming to end a drought stretching almost 30 years.

With a little to separate the two franchises, the Super Bowl clash promises to be one for the ages when the teams take the field at the Allegiant Stadium.