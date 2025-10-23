  • home icon
  "Can we investigate the Giants next?": NFL fans react as Ray-Ray McCloud gets signed in NY 2 days after being cut by Falcons

"Can we investigate the Giants next?": NFL fans react as Ray-Ray McCloud gets signed in NY 2 days after being cut by Falcons

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 23, 2025 21:28 GMT
NFL: Atlanta Falcons Minicamp - Source: Imagn
"Can we investigate the Giants next?": NFL fans react as Ray-Ray McCloud gets signed in NY 2 days after being cut by Falcons (Credit: IMAGN)

The New York Giants raised many eyebrows around the NFL after they signed wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud. The Atlanta Falcons cut the seven-year wideout on Tuesday after coach Raheem Morris sent him home ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Giants signed the 29-year-old wide receiver to the practice squad on Wednesday, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Many fans reacted to the move on social media, questioning the Giants' moves, which also included re-signing kicker Jude McAtamney after releasing him following two missed extra points against the Denver Broncos.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Can we investigate the giants next?" one fan said.
"Ray Ray wasn’t on the market for long, a day??" another fan said.
"Signed butt and cheeks," another fan said.
Others were more positive about the moves, but the negative comments kept coming.

"Ray-Ray's got that speed! Can't wait to see him shine!" one fan said.
"Signed a** and a**," another fan said.
"Nice additions! McCloud and McAtamney could bring depth and flexibility to the Giants," another fan said.

Ray-Ray McCloud was a sixth-round pick for the Buffalo Bills in the 2018 NFL Draft. He only spent one season with the Bills before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020. He continued his career with the San Francisco 49ers in 2022 before joining the Atlanta Falcons in 2024.

McCloud posted the best season of his career last year, catching 62 passes for 686 yards and one touchdown. He only played four games this campaign, recording six catches for 64 yards.

Ray-Ray McCloud was a healthy scratch against the Bills and the 49ers before the Falcons cut him without giving much context.

Raheem Morris explains why Falcons cut Ray-Ray McCloud

Raheem Morris explained last week that Ray-Ray McCloud was dealing with personal stuff, and the team hoped he fixed whatever needed to be fixed before he returned to the field.

The secrecy from the coach continued after the player was released. Orlando Ledbetter shared on Wednesday that McCloud was released due to his performance.

"#Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Ray-Ray McCloud was released for performance base concerns and they had to do what's best for the football team."

The New York Giants have been looking to add another wide receiver to the roster after their star, Malik Nabers, suffered a season-ending injury against the LA Chargers in Week 4. McCloud showed flashes of his talent in Atlanta and he could shine in New York.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Edited by Orlando Silva
