Can Kirk Cousins make a difference with the Falcons? NFL analyst weighs in on QB's $180,000,000 deal with Atlanta

Kirk Cousins made the shocking decision to depart the Minnesota Vikings during the 2024 NFL free-agency period. His contract expired at the end of last season, and while most around the league believed that he would resign, he apparently had other plans.

The Atlanta Falcons landed Cousins by locking him into a massive four-year contract worth $180 million, including $100 million in guaranteed money. The franchise was motivated to find a new quarterback during the offseason and they succeeded by bringing in the best available free agent at the position.

NFL analyst Matt Hamilton recently discussed what kind of an impact Kirk Cousins could have on the Falcons' overall outlook, speaking on a recent appearance on the "Up & Adams" show:

"It's going to be a natural transition for him. New offensive coordinator Zach Robinson comes from the Sean McVay coaching tree, just like Kevin O'Connell did when he got to Minnesota. So I think Kirk will be able to hit the ground running there from a scheme standpoint.

"Bringing in a guy like Cousins, you drafted Drake London and Kyle Pitts to create big plays, Cousins is the type of quarterback that is going to take advantage of their skillsets. ... There were so many plays to be made in this Falcons offense last year, and I think that's what was so frustrating, but also what's so exciting about getting a quarterback like Kirk."

The Falcons suffered through some of the worst quarterback play in the NFL last season as Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke both struggled. Host Kay Adams pointed out that despite the pair playing nine more games than Cousins, they actually combined to still throw one fewer touchdown.

Adding Kirk Cousins should be a massive upgrade for the Falcons, who have plenty of offensive weapons to surround him with. In addition to Drake London and Kyle Pitts, running back Bijan Robinson is also an excellent receiver out of the backfield.

The team also featured a top-10 defense last year in many categories, so their new quarterback could elevate them to become contenders.

Falcons' odds surge after signing Kirk Cousins

The Atlanta Falcons barely missed out on making it to the NFL playoffs last season, despite their struggles at quarterback. Bringing in Kirk Cousins theoretically elevates their chances of being postseason contenders, and apparently, the oddsmakers agree.

According to the New York Post, the Falcons' odds of winning a Super Bowl this year surged from (+5000) to (+3000) since signing Cousins, giving them the 12th-best odds of doing so.

Similarly, their odds of winning the NFC South division title have also increased, going from (+125) to (-110), suggesting they have a strong chance to at least make it into the playoffs.