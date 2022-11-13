Can NFL players play fantasy football? Can it get someone suspended?

Many NFL fans participate in fantasy football and place bets on platforms such as DraftKings, FanDuel, Bovada, and many other sports betting websites.

While fans are able to participate in certain fantasy leagues and place bets through which they can win lucrative prizes, the rules are stricter for NFL players as far as these activities are concerned.

Per Pro Football Talk, NFL players are allowed to play fantasy football but they can only accept prizes up to $250. As long as there is no betting on outcome of matches, fantasy sports and other such activities don't fall under the definition of gambling.

The main thrust of these restrictions is to prevent an unfair advantage for players in fantasy sport as they may be privy to team and league-related information that the average person isn't.

NFL players can have a league, they just can't exceed prize limits of $250. When it comes to gambling on their teams and other teams, that's a different story.

NFL players can play fantasy football but can be suspended for betting on games

While NFL players are allowed to play fantasy football, they are not allowed to bet on games. In 2020, Arizona Cardinals defensive back Josh Shaw was suspended for the 2020 season for betting on NFL games.

Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement reiterating that if you work in the NFL in any capacity, you can't bet on NFL games.

In this off-season, former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley got suspended for the entire 2022 NFL season for betting on games in the previous season. He bet on his own team too.

Despite being suspended, he was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars on the last day of the NFL trade deadline.

So, to summarize, NFL players can play fantasy football, but they can't bet on teams to win games.

This seems very fair as players know more than the average person about the latest developments in the league and within their own teams. Also, if a player has any other motive than winning in NFL matches, its a conflict of interest that isn't healthy for the sports.

The strong deterrent action taken by the league to prevent players from engaging on betting should keep professional participants in the league from betting on games.

