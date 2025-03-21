“Can be a plug-and-play starter at center or guard” - Jordan Reid picks NDSU’s star to fix Texans’ offensive line issue

NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid believes the Houston Texans should look to draft an offensive lineman in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Texans had a weak offensive line in 2024 as CJ Stroud was under pressure a ton.

Hence, Reid believes Houston should look to draft Grey Zabel out of North Dakota State at 25th overall who can come in and be a Day 1 starter.

"Grey Zabel, G/C, North Dakota State, to the Houston Texans at No. 25," Reid said. "Clearly not happy with its offensive line performance (54 sacks allowed last season), Houston surprisingly traded left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Washington last week, then acquired guard Ed Ingram from Minnesota in another trade and signed guard Laken Tomlinson.

"The Texans also signed Cam Robinson this week to replace Tunsil, but the need to add more high-quality starters along the offensive line remains the same. Zabel (No. 29 on my board) primarily played tackle at NDSU, but he can be a plug-and-play starter at center or guard with his physicality and strong anchor."

Zabel was a First Team FCS All-American in 2024.

Texans make changes to offensive line

The Texans made some changes to their offensive line.

Houston traded star tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders. It was a surprising move to trade Tunsil, but he wasn't surprised that he got traded.

Tunsil understands Houston wanted to get younger and also had to spend money to keep their young players together. With that, he says there are no hard feelings that he got traded.

"So I truly understand. It's no hard feelings. At the end of the day, it's a business. I don't take anything personal. It's no hard feelings against the Houston Texans," Tunsil said, via NFL.com.

After trading Tunsil, Houston signed Cam Robinson to a one-year deal. But, the Texans should use a couple of draft picks on offensive linemen as protecting CJ Stroud is key.

The Texans have the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Houston also has seven total picks as the Texans have two third-rounders and two seventh-rounders but don't have a fourth or a sixth.

