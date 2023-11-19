Josh Jacobs received a fine for the second straight week for unnecessary roughness, with the league punishing the running back $21,855 after lowering his head before getting hit in a play against the New York Jets during Week 10's Sunday Night Football.

The Las Vegas Raiders running back had been fined the same amount for a similar play in Week 9, when the Raiders destroyed the New York Giants and he scored two touchdowns. Josh Jacobs is another one entering the list of players fined for routine football plays by the NFL.

After NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported the second straight fine for Josh Jacobs, NFL fans came in defense of the Raiders' running back, begging the NFL to stop taking money from players in what are regular football plays - even if lowering the head became a point of emphasis in recent times:

Josh Jacobs fined for a regular play - is the NFL pushing the button too hard on fines?

In more recent years, the league has shifted some of its rules to protect quarterbacks even more, which has made the job of defensive players even harder. Even though a pass rusher's job is to get to the quarterback, the NFL now places a different set of rules on how to hit - imagine thinking about this in real time.

But there's also a recent point of emphasis about ball carriers not lowering their helmets before meeting a defender. The league wants to diminish the number of head-against-head contacts due to the number of concussions that can arise from these kinds of plays, which is why the Las Vegas Raiders' star was fined twice.

Former NFL superstar J. J. Watt was vocal on his Twitter a couple of weeks ago about how he hates the new policy on fines. From his point of view, the league should absolutely keep fining players for malicious hits and real unnecessary roughness plays, but they shouldn't discount a player's salary for a regular football play, even if they deem that sometimes a block was a little exaggerated or the head was too low:

The NFL needs to sort this mess out and stop fining players for being players. The league sometimes steps a bit too far with its rules, and the players are unhappy with it.