  "Can Shedeur Sanders sue the NFL for this?": Fans react as HOFer Eric Dickerson fuels conspiracy theory around Coach Prime's son's draft tank

By Arnold
Modified Aug 22, 2025 13:19 GMT
Fans react as HOFer Eric Dickerson fuels conspiracy theory around Coach Prime
Fans react as HOFer Eric Dickerson fuels conspiracy theory around Coach Prime's son's draft tank (Image Credits - IMAGN)

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson fuelled a conspiracy behind Shedeur Sanders' draft tank in April. Sanders, who was widely projected as a Round 1 pick, fell to the fifth round where the Cleveland Browns selected the quarterback with the No. 144 pick.

During an appearance on the “Roggin and Rodney” show on AM570 LA Sports on Thursday, Dickerson said he heard from a source that the NFL told teams not to draft Sanders since they wanted to “make an example out of him.” When fans caught wind of Dickerson's comments on Sanders and the NFL, they had some wild reactions.

"My question is can Shedeur sue the NFL for this? This is wild," one tweeted.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Eric Dickerson is not gonna risk his name to make a statement like this if it wasnt true godda*n!" another added.
"And nobody sued the NFL yet…hmm," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"I’m not surprised. The Players should start their own league," one wrote.
"Colllusion sue them for a B," a user tweeted.
"I believe it!!!" a fan added.

Sanders began his college career at Jackson State in 2021. He transferred to Colorado in 2023.

In his final year at CU, Sanders recorded 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns, winning the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award. A week before this year's draft, Colorado retired Sanders' No. 2 jersey.

Since Sanders was considered a top quarterback by many analysts and there was a lot of hype around the Buffaloes star, his draft slide was a big surprise to many.

Shedeur Sanders and Browns will finish 2025 preseason against LA Rams

NFL: Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn
The Cleveland Browns will close their 2025 preseason against the LA Rams on Saturday. Shedeur Sanders will play in the game.

Sanders played in Cleveland's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. He completed 14 of 23 pass attempts for 138 yards and two touchdowns, while adding four carries for 19 yards. Cleveland won the game 30-10.

Sanders did not play in the Browns' second preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles since he was dealing with an oblique injury.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Edited by Arnold
