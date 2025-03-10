New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has taken to social media to highlight how his defensive back position is currently underpaid in today's NFL market.

Gardner re-posted a release of ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, one that detailed the top five paid pass rushers in the NFL, then made the comment on his X (formerly known as Twitter) profile.

Sauce Gardner Believes The CB Position is Underpaid

Gardner questioned why the defensive end and wide receiver markets were considerably higher than the cornerback one.

"can somebody educate me on why the CB market is significantly lower than DE/WR?"

The original post by Schefter highlights five elite pass-rushers, all of which make more than the highest-paid cornerback does right now.

Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett makes $40 million per season, Las Vegas Raiders Maxx Crosby $35.5 million, San Francisco 49ers Nick Bosa $34 million, Jacksonville Jaguars Josh Hines-Allen $28.25 million, and New York Giants Brian Burns $28.2 million per year.

In comparison, the top five paid cornerbacks in the NFL as of now are Miami Dolphins Jalen Ramsey who makes $24.1 million per campaign, Denver Broncos Patrick Surtain II $24 million, Green Bay Packers Jaire Alexander $21 million, Atlanta Falcons A.J. Terrell $20.25 million, and Cleveland Browns Denzel Ward who makes $20.1 million per season.

Why Did Sauce Gardner Make This Statement At This Time?

Gardner is entering the final year of his rookie contract this season and will unquestionably be looking to sign a new long-term, major deal soon. According to the popular NFL contract and financial company 'Spotrac', Gardner is set to earn approximately $10.6 million next season, a figure significantly below where his expected market value would be in his next contract.

'Spotrac' currently projects Sauce Gardner's market value to be near a three-year, $62,312,487 million contract, one that has an average annual value of $20,770,829. Should he sign this deal, Gardner would become the fourth highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

Last year, Gardner was once again one of the best shutdown CBs in the entire league and had 49 total tackles, 36 solo tackles, one sack and one interception.

