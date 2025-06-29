"Can he stay healthy?" - NFL Analyst raises red flags about Aaron Rodgers' Steelers run after 4x MVP's failed Jets stint

Aaron Rodgers is set to play in his third NFL team after spending time with the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets. After months of rumors and speculation, the four-time MVP joined the Pittsburgh Steelers, replacing Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, who shared starts last season.

Rodgers played for the Jets in the only healthy season he spent with the New Yorkers. After suffering an Achilles injury that cut his 2023 campaign four snaps into the game, Rodgers only played one season with the "Gang Green."

Not many people are convinced that Rodgers can be successful in Pittsburgh. After a 5-12 record with the Jets, the veteran quarterback isn't considered a needle mover by a lot of people. Analyst John Middlekauf cast doubt on Aaron Rodgers' chances to take the Steelers to the next level, mentioning his health as a source of concern.

"So when I look at Aaron Rodgers, to me there are only two outcomes. One: his body, in terms of his arm, is fine. He can still throw the ball. Maybe he doesn't throw the ball as well as when he was 30, but his arm strength relative to the rest of the NFL is still more than capable—probably still top six or seven in the league. (6:37)

"So to me, it’s like—can he stay healthy for 17 games? Because if you told me right now that Aaron Rodgers starts all 17 games, I’d say, "Yeah, I could see them being pretty good."

Aaron Rodgers played the entire 17-game season in 2024. He recorded 3,897 passing yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for the Jets. Not even reuniting with his good friend Davante Adams could help him lead the Jets to a winning record.

Aaron Rodgers credits DK Metcalf for decision to join the Steelers

Aaron Rodgers will play with another star wide receiver in Pittsburgh, joining forces with former Seattle Seahawks' wideout DK Metcalf, who was traded to the Steelers in the offseason. During his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show this week, the veteran revealed:

"DK is a lead-by-example guy, and he's a big reason that I'm in Pittsburgh," Rodgers said on Tuesday. "Conversation that we had... already, this guy has discipline. This guy has a drive."

Time will tell how this season unfolds for the Steelers and their brand-new starting quarterback.

