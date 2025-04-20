"Can’t believe Giants wasted 1st round pick on this bum" - NFL fans roast Kadarius Toney as ex-Chiefs WR's first rap song goes viral

Earlier this week, there were rumours about Kadarius Toney retiring from the NFL to pursue a music career. While the wideout has now released his first rap song, Toney also said that he wasn't planning on retiring from football.

Nonetheless, NFL fans roasted Toney for looking to venture into music amid being a free agent this offseason.

"I can’t believe the giants wasted a 1st round pick on this bum a** b**ch," one tweeted.

"And to think the New York Giants drafted him over Nico Collins and Amon-Ra St. Brown in the 2021 draft," another added.

"This is absolutely hilarious. At least people see why he flopped on every team he ever played for——because he wasn’t truly committed to playing football. What makes me laugh is these dudes never had a struggle a day in their life. They don’t even know what it means yet—-they wanna become rappers." a third commented.

A few also mocked Toney's new rap name, Yung Joka, while referring to some of his critical drops in the big league.

"His name should be “Yung Drop,” one wrote.

"Son can’t catch a ball or a beat," a user tweeted.

"Well at least he's dropping beats instead of balls now and not messing up my Sundays," a fan added.

The New York Giants drafted Toney in the first round in 2021. He was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in Oct. 2022.

Kansas City released Toney before the 2024 season and he was then signed to the Cleveland Browns' practice squad. The Browns released him on Dec. 10.

Kadarius Toney won two Super Bowls during his stint with the Kansas City Chiefs

NFL: Former Kansas City Chiefs Kadarius Toney - Source: Imagn

Kadarius Toney was part of the Chiefs' squad for two seasons in which he won two Super Bowls. During the big game against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, he set the record for the longest punt return in Super Bowl history: 65 yards.

Toney played in three games for the Browns last season but did not make a single catch. It remains to be seen whether an NFL team will look to sign Toney this offseason, amid his plans to pursue a music career as a side hustle.

